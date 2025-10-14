Staying Relevant in Changing World and Keep Learning is Key to Success, says Ronnie Screwvala During Masterclass at Chandigarh University

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], October 14: To empower students with experiential learning and real-world industry exposure, Chandigarh University has launched the 'CU X MASTERCLASS' program, a visionary initiative aimed at redefining higher education through impactful engagement with industry leaders and entrepreneurial innovators. The program was inaugurated by Ronnie Screwvala, a renowned filmmaker, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who delivered the first masterclass under this series at Chandigarh University on Monday.

The CU X MASTERCLASS initiative is designed by Chandigarh University to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical industry insights, offering students a platform to engage directly with some of the most influential industry leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators across diverse domains including media, technology, entrepreneurship, finance, design, public policy and social innovation.

Under the Masterclass programme, Chandigarh University will organize interactive masterclasses led by distinguished professionals and thought leaders, enabling students to learn from their experiences, success stories and challenges. These sessions are structured to go beyond traditional lectures, fostering dialogue, critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving through live case discussions and mentorship.

Addressing the gathering of students, Ronnie Screwvala, a renowned Filmmaker & Entrepreneur said, "The alphabet X is something that's going to haunt us in our careers because each one of you will have to reflect today, what is the X factor in your career, what are you going to build for the future? It's very timely that we are calling these sessions CU X because the X factor today is what you will have to rediscover every single day. Today, staying relevant is one of the most important challenges for all of us, and that doesn't just mean with knowledge or technology, but in how we continuously reinvent ourselves. Your self-conviction, not just your social media voice, is what allows you to take your career and life to the next level."

Screwvala added, "The SME sector, or the small and medium-scale industry sector, in our country is driving more innovation than almost anywhere else in the world. In fact, India today ranks among the top five countries in space innovation, which reflects the spirit of creativity and enterprise that defines our nation."

"It's important to remember be innovative. When you copy something, you can never truly create value, because you can't copy completely. Original thinking is what builds real worth and lasting impact," added he.

Sharing his own life experiences and his professional journey till now, Screwvala said, "Some of you may want to continue a family business, some may seek jobs and some may explore careers, but today in India, the future is also about self-employment. There was no Start-up India, no Shark Tank India, no VC investors or angel investors. Most parents thought it looked bad because nobody wanted to hire you, so deciding to start your own business was risky. But a low sense of entitlement sets your expectations differently and allows humility to guide your choices. That sense of entitlement has allowed me to be grounded and rediscover myself every day."

Screwvala further added, "If you want to be self-employed or become an entrepreneur, one of the most important traits you need is the ability to stick around and outlast. Perseverance often matters more than timing, because when you are starting something whether it is big or small there is no good time or bad time. The right time is when you decide to begin. We all set our own time limit to achieve success, when things do not happen according to our plan, we call it failure. Because to achieve success, you have to work hard. It is not necessary that you get success according to your own time. Keep working hard."

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "CU X Masterclass exemplifies Chandigarh University's commitment to providing a world-class, future-ready education. By connecting students with inspiring industry leaders, we are creating a platform where learning goes beyond classrooms where ideas flourish, curiosity is nurtured, and students are empowered to become innovators and leaders of tomorrow."

"Through CU X MASTERCLASS, Chandigarh University reinforces its commitment to providing a world-class, future-ready education ecosystem. The programme complements the university's academic framework by integrating experiential learning and industry exposure into the student journey, preparing them not just for jobs but for leadership, entrepreneurship, and meaningful contributions to society," added Sandhu.

The launch event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions and an interactive session with Screwvala which was attended by senior university officials, faculty members, industry partners and students.

