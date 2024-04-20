Steelbird Baby Toys Pioneers Child Safety with Launch of Baby Helmets for Cycling and Skating Activities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 20: Steelbird Baby Toys is extending its commitment to child safety with the introduction of baby helmets tailored for cycling and skating activities. This expansion marks a strategic move by Steelbird Toys, a subsidiary of the world's largest helmet manufacturer, Steelbird Hi-tech India, to focus on the baby toys segment.

On the sidelines of Ride Asia Exhibition in New Delhi, Steelbird Toys officially launched a range of baby helmets and anti skid baby bathers.

Srishti Kapur, Director of Steelbird Toys, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "In India, there's a noticeable gap in the availability of toys designed specifically for baby safety. Last year, we entered this segment with the launch of baby walkers, including a Bluetooth-enabled model, and within less than a year, we've become India's leading brand in this segment."

Highlighting the necessity for baby helmets, Ms Kapur revealed alarming statistics from the US where many children are at risk due to the lack of helmet usage during wheeled sports activities. Nearly 50 Children Visit Emergency Departments Every Hour Due to Injuries on Bikes, Scooters, Skates and Skateboards and 40 Percent of Parents Say Children Don't Always Wear Helmets While Riding.

While similar studies are lacking in India, Kapur stressed the potential for a high incidence of injuries among children engaging in cycling, skateboarding, roller skating, and other activities due to the absence of baby helmets and especially the good quliaty protective helmets designed only for the kids.

Steelbird Toys, with a legacy of manufacturing helmets since 1964, maintains its commitment to child safety through ongoing investments in research and development within its Toys division. The company's product range now includes skating and cycling helmets for children aged 3-12 years, as well as baby helmets and anti-skid bathers we do our own testing in our lab for skating helmets.

Srishti Kapur, affirmed, "Our dedication to quality and innovation ensures the protection of future generations. Parents can trust Steelbird Toys to prioritize the safety of their children."

To support their expansion plans, Steelbird Toys will invest Rs20 Crores over the next three years to enhance production capabilities and maintain superior quality standards. The company's emphasis on innovation is evident in products like the Bluetooth Walker, aimed at revolutionizing safety standards.

In addition to baby helmets, Steelbird has introduced various carrier variants suitable for active infants, offering protection and comfort during various developmental stages. The company aims to continue diversifying its product portfolio over the coming months, catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

Srishti Kapur emphasized, "Our goal at Steelbird is to provide safety, quality, and comfort to our customers. We are confident that these products will be well-received in the market, and we remain committed to further expanding our offerings in the toy-making industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor