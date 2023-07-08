Steelbird launches revolutionary Baby Walker with Bluetooth, enabling enhanced learning and entertainment for infants

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 8: Steelbird, Asia's largest Helmet Brand which has recently forayed into the baby toys industry, has unveiled a ground-breaking addition to its product line-up: a Baby Walker with Bluetooth connectivity. The brainchild of Srishti Kapur, the young Director at Steelbird, this innovative baby walker aims to revolutionize the way infants learn and engage with their surroundings.

The Bluetooth-enabled baby walker allows seamless connection with mobile phones, enabling babies to listen to a wide range of audio content such as rhymes, songs, religious bhajans, and Artis. Gone are the days of monotonous machine music and repetitive ringtones! With Steelbird's baby walker, parents can now provide their little ones with a diverse audio experience that captivates their attention and encourages early learning.

Srishti Kapur, Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited & the visionary behind this remarkable product, expressed her excitement about Steelbird's foray into the baby toys segment, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce the world's first baby walker with Bluetooth connectivity. At Steelbird, we believe in constantly innovating and addressing the evolving needs of parents and their children. Our baby walker not only ensures the safety and comfort of infants but also facilitates their cognitive and auditory development."

"The Indian baby toys industry has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, fuelled by the rising demand for high-quality toys that foster learning and development in children," said Kapur. "According to market studies, the industry has witnessed an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 per cent from 2018 to 2023, reaching a market value of Rs 21.38 billion in 2023."

"This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness among parents regarding the importance of providing their little ones with toys that are not only entertaining but also safe and educational," Kapur added.

"However, despite the overall growth, there remains a significant gap in the market for innovative and technologically advanced baby products," Kapur highlighted. "As per our internal study, it is estimated that around 40 per cent of Indian parents feel that the current range of baby toys lacks innovation and fails to meet their expectations in terms of promoting early childhood learning and development."

"This creates a promising opportunity for Steelbird to enter the market and make a substantial impact in this segment," Kapur concluded.

Recognizing this immense potential, Steelbird is bullish about capturing a majority share of the baby toys industry in India. The company has allocated a budget of 50 crores specifically for the development and expansion of its baby toys segment. With a dedicated focus on research and development, Steelbird aims to introduce a wide range of innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of both infants and their parents.

Steelbird's revolutionary baby walker with Bluetooth is now available at all leading toddler stores, marts, and online platforms. Parents and caregivers can find this unique product on various e-commerce platforms, allowing them to conveniently access this cutting-edge technology and provide their little ones with a stimulating and personalized auditory experience.

