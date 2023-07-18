Steelcase partners with IMA India for 8th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable at Rishikesh

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 18: Steelcase, the global design and thought leader in the world of work, is excited to announce that it has partnered with IMA for its 8th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable in Rishikesh from 15th to 17th July 2023. This year’s CEO Strategy Roundtable will revolve around the theme of ‘Navigating The Frontier to 2030’ and will be held at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas.

At the conference, Steelcase will showcase three of its key products. The Think Chair is an icon of sustainable design. It was the first product to receive Cradle-to-Cradle certification, and the first to receive “level 3” certification under the e3 BIFMA standard. On the other hand, the i2i chair is designed to foster collaboration and will be used for setting the stage for eminent speakers. Steelcase partner brand OrangeBox will showcase ‘Away from The Desk’, a soft upholstery system that caters to the needs of our rapidly changing workplace, designed to seamlessly integrate individual spaces with larger, more collaborative working configurations.

“Collaboration is the key to success, and we are thrilled to partner with IMA for this momentous event. This collaboration represents a powerful coming together of two like-minded organizations, committed to driving positive change and delivering exceptional experiences. By joining forces, we are able to combine our collective expertise, research, and networks to create something truly remarkable. Together, we will harness the power of unity and innovation to set a new benchmark for excellence. This event will not only showcase our shared values but also highlight the strength and potential that emerges when organizations collaborate towards a common goal.” said Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director- India and SAARC, Steelcase

With 100+ participants and 8+ speakers, the roundtable conference will be a 2.5 days event and will have multiple sessions addressed by key industry leaders such as Shaurya Doval (Founding Director, India Foundation), Ajay Bisaria (Strategic Consultant and Commentator. Former Indian envoy to Canada, Pakistan, Poland, Lithuania), Jayanth Varma (Professor, Finance and Accounting, IIM Ahmedabad), Rahul Bhasin (Managing Partner, Baring Private Equity Partners), Sudhir Shenoy (Senior Vice President, EQUATE Petrochemical Company), Adit Jain (Chairman and Editorial Director, IMA India), and others.

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health, and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of USD 3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

