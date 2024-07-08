Steelcase Partners with IMA India for Successful 9th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable, Welcomed 150 Industry Stalwarts

NewsVoir

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8: Steelcase, the global leader in office furniture and workspace solutions, recently partnered with IMA India to host its 09th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable. Held from July 5th to July 7th at Taj Aravali, Udaipur, the conference gathered India's top CEOs for impactful discussions.

The event, themed "Embracing Change: Strategizing for a World in Flux", provided valuable insights and facilitated networking among industry leaders. This year's roundtable marked the fourth consecutive year of Steelcase's partnership with IMA India. Steelcase arranged the seating for the event, featuring its "Think" collection. The Think Chair, with its Quilted Upholstery Back, added a soft, welcoming touch to the space. As an icon of sustainable design, the Think chair offered a range of stylish, warm, tailored, and sophisticated options. By serving as the seating partner, Steelcase showcased its innovative products, allowing CEOs to experience the company's commitment to comfort, design, and innovation firsthand. This collaboration harnessed the power of unity and innovation, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

"We are delighted to partner with IMA India for this pivotal event," said Tirthankar Basu, Managing Director- India and SAARC, Steelcase. "This collaboration symbolizes a strong alliance of thought leadership and innovation, dedicated to addressing the critical challenges and opportunities in the furniture industry. As a company with a century-long legacy of driving workplace innovation, we believe this partnership will not only shape the future of workspaces but also contribute to creating a better world. By uniting distinguished leaders and experts, we aim to foster strategic dialogue that will drive positive change and deliver exceptional insights."

In partnership with IMA India, Steelcase significantly enhanced the event experience by providing ergonomic seating solutions that showcase its dedication to comfort and innovation. By allowing participants to experience its products firsthand, Steelcase demonstrated how thoughtful design can boost productivity and well-being in the workplace. This collaboration highlights Steelcase's commitment to fostering strategic dialogue and driving positive change through the convergence of thought leadership and innovation.

IMA's Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable's participants include top management audiences in India comprising more than 2,500 Indian and global business/functional heads from over 1,500 companies. This niche economic, business, and market research platform hosts events providing insights and analysis to industry stalwarts. For over three decades, IMA's research and opinion has informed the perspectives of investors, industry, and government. Notable speakers at their 9th Annual CEO Strategy Roundtable included Adit Jain, Chairman and Editorial Director of IMA India, Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, Anurag Gupta, Partner and Leader at EY-Parthenon India, and Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Yotta amongst others.

Steelcase, established in 1912, continues to be a global design and thought leader in the world of work. With a commitment to helping people perform at their best by creating places that work better, Steelcase designs and manufactures innovative furnishings and solutions for various environments, including learning, healthcare, and home offices. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of USD 3.2 billion and a workforce of 12,000 global employees, Steelcase leverages its expertise and partnerships to create a better world.

