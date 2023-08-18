Stelanore redefines Skincare with Natural, PETA-certified and Dermatologically Tested Product

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Stelanore, a trailblazing skincare brand, is on a mission to revolutionize the beauty industry with a commitment to genuine skincare solutions. Representing the fusion of nature's bounty and cutting-edge science, Stelanore's product range is tailored to guide individuals towards healthier and more confident skin. The brand's focus on inclusivity is underscored by its gender-neutral approach, providing skincare products for all.

Stelanore's dedication to sustainable and compassionate beauty is evident as it has all the required certification for cosmetic products including PETA certification. All Stelanore products are rigorously tested to ensure they are cruelty-free, vegan, dermatologically tested and free from harmful substances such as parabens and sulfates. The brand's commitment extends to using natural and organic active ingredients and environmentally friendly, recyclable packaging.

Founded by Asha Agarwal, Stelanore has a profound origin story rooted in addressing a pressing need. In 2019, Asha's daughter, Khushi Agarwal, battled persistent acne despite seeking help from top dermatologists. Fueled by her daughter's struggle, Asha embarked on a journey to formulate an effective acne control solution. The result was a breakthrough acne control Kit comprising a serum, face wash, and moisturizer.

Asha Agarwal, the Founder of Stelanore, emphasizes, "Skincare shouldn't be a luxury; it should be accessible to everyone. Stelanore was born from the idea that effective skincare can be achieved without compromising affordability and quality."

“Stelanore is more than skincare; it's a journey towards embracing your authentic self. The brand's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment is reflected in its gender-neutral stance. We believe that skincare is a basic form of self-care that transcends gender boundaries and these products are designed to cater to the needs of all individuals,” added Asha.

As Stelanore continues to make waves in the skincare industry, its dedication to affordable, cruelty-free, vegan (PETA-certified) and effective products remains unwavering. With a range of all skin-care products like serums, moisturizers, and cleansers, Stelanore invites individuals to embark on a transformative skincare experience. Stelanore's efficacy is further exemplified by testimonials like Khushi's journey from struggling with acne to achieving clear, radiant skin. The brand's products are meticulously curated to deliver results while ensuring safety and sustainability.

For more information about Stelanore's offerings, visit their website www.stelanore.com and discover the power of nature in enhancing your skincare routine.

Stelanore is a pioneering skincare brand committed to delivering authentic and effective skincare solutions to individuals around the world. Rooted in the fusion of nature's finest ingredients and cutting-edge scientific advancements, Stelanore's products are meticulously crafted to guide individuals towards healthier, more radiant skin. With a strong focus on inclusivity, Stelanore offers gender-neutral skincare products that cater to the diverse needs of all individuals.

