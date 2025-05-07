Stelatoes Expands Footprint in Delhi NCR with a New Store Launch in Faridabad

HT Syndication

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 7: Stelatoes, one of India's leading family footwear brands, is excited to announce the opening of its latest store in Faridabad, Haryana. After receiving tremendous love and support from customers in Delhi NCR, Dehradun, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Kurla, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot Ludhiana, Bathinda, and Rudrapur.

Stelatoes is proud to extend its reach to the vibrant city of Faridabad, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and affordability.

"Post Delhi and Punjab, Haryana seemed the right place for Stelatoes," said Harpreet Singh company's CEO. "With the overwhelming response from key cities in Delhi and Uttarakhand, we are delighted to bring our brand to Faridabad."

Since its launch in 2004 with the first store in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, Stelatoes has grown significantly. What began as a family footwear brand has expanded into a retail powerhouse with multiple stores across Delhi's most popular markets, including Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Rani Bagh. Stelatoes has become synonymous with high-quality, fashionable footwear for the entire family.

As of 2025, Stelatoes operates more than 25 stores across India, including locations in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Indore, and Dehradun. Each store boasts an extensive collection of over 6000+ SKUs, with more than 50 new designs added weekly, ensuring that customers always have access to the latest footwear trends.

In addition to offering leading global brands like Pierre Cardin, ID, Lee-Cooper, Lafattio, Abros, and Campus, Stelatoes has also introduced its own in-house men's shoe brand, Esle, featuring both regular and premium collections.

This latest store launch in Faridabad was graced by the presence of respected Ch. Krishan Pal Gujjar Ji. We're honoured as he was a part of celebrating yet another important milestone in Stelatoes' remarkable journey. Also, "Thanks to the hard work of our teams in R&D, promotions, finance, and sales, Stelatoes continues to flourish," the spokesperson added. Founders Mr. Sanjay Arora and Mr. Sachin Arora remain committed to establishing Stelatoes as a leader in the Indian footwear market.

Stelatoes invites the people of Faridabad to experience unmatched comfort, style, and variety with its vast selection of footwear for every occasion. Join Stelatoes on this exciting journey and discover what makes it one of India's most loved footwear brands.

For more information, please visit www.stelatoesshoes.com

or contact: +91-8872070000

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor