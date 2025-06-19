Step Inside the Future of Indian Strength Equipment

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: After a successful first edition, Unrack Fit, India's homegrown strength training brand, is reopening its factory doors on June 20, an open invitation for fitness professionals, gym owners, and anyone interested to know how strength equipment is made in India.

From raw steel to finished barbells, witness how high-performance lifting gear is imagined, engineered, and built entirely in India. Whether you're a gym owner, fitness coach, strength enthusiast, or simply curious about how world-class equipment is made, Unrack's Factory Open Day offers a behind-the-scenes experience you won't find anywhere else.

Led by Dr. Sahana, Unrack Fit's Founder and former Strength & Conditioning Coach for British Aquatics, playing a key role in preparing female divers through the Tokyo and Paris Olympic cycles. The walkthrough includes demonstrating raw material handling, polishing, finishing, and product testing. Attendees also had the opportunity to interact directly with the team and try out the equipment on-site.

"This isn't just a tour. It's a conversation about Indian innovation in strength equipment, and why it matters," says Dr. Sahana. With over seven years in elite sport, including Olympic medal-winning campaigns, her mission is to build world-class equipment from India, for the world.

The first open day on June 14 brought together members of the fitness community who spent time understanding the work behind each product. It was not a promotional event. It was about sharing the process, taking questions, and opening up the space.

The next factory open day is on June 20.

Location: Unrack, Peenya, Bengaluru

Register Now: events.unrack.fit/openday

Unrack is a Bengaluru-based brand focused on designing and manufacturing strength training equipment in India. Unrack's products are developed in-house, combining performance, durability, and practical design. The company was founded by Dr Sahana, a former Olympic strength and conditioning coach, with a commitment to making high-quality equipment accessible to athletes, gyms, fitness enthusiasts and training professionals.

For further information, visit unrack.fit

