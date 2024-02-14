Sterling Holiday Resorts Announces a Brand-New Upscale Resort in Sariska

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14: Sterling Holiday Resorts launches Sterling Rewild Sariska, a noteworthy addition to its distinguished portfolio of Eleven Jungle and Wildlife destinations in the Country. The resort is nestled near the renowned Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan and promises a premium stay amidst picturesque natural surroundings. With breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and dramatic sunsets, the property perfectly showcases the region's spectacular natural beauty and is the perfect getaway for guests from NCER and Jaipur. This marks Sterling's 5th operational resort in the State of Rajasthan, with the other resorts present in Mount Abu, Udaipur, and Pushkar.

Sterling ReWild Sariska is a brand-new resort with a built-up area of 4.2 acres and is spread across 8.2 acres within the Aravalli ranges. With heritage styled haveli rooms and upscale tent structures featuring plush decor and thoughtful interiors, the accommodations are sure to deliver comfortable stays in an outdoor themed holiday. Guests can choose from Heritage (Haveli) Rooms and Thematic Tents - Stallion Tents with a Garden View, Panther Tents with a Mountain View & Private Sit-out, Antler Tents with a Mountain View & Outdoor Shower, Family Room with Private Garden Sit-out, and Tiger Villas with a private Plunge Pool.

Additionally, guests can indulge in leisure by the outdoor swimming pool, enjoy the warmth of bonfire nights, embark on a delightful culinary journey at the in-house restaurant, The Crust, where the opportunity to savor Rajasthani delicacies and Global favorites awaits.

The resort also promises a myriad of delightful experiences curated by an in-house naturalist - nature walks, birdwatching, the Dulhar Mala Village Trails, Star Gazing at night etc. Outside the resort, other than a safari in the game reserve, one can visit the Kankwari Fort, Siliserh Lake, Bhangarh Fort, and the Stargate Observatory, each a short drive away.

The Resort offers expansive lawns spanning more than 13,000 sq. ft., providing an enchanting outdoor space for the guests to host their destination weddings, memorable events, and other celebrations.

"Sterling has had a big hand in developing Sariska as a destination that has since gained prominence and attracts leisure travelers & wildlife enthusiasts. We are delighted that with this brand-new resort - Sterling ReWild Sariska, we are able to tap into this potential. There is more to the destination apart from the national park. As a quick getaway from Delhi & Jaipur, the resort is a perfect place for indulgent holidays bestowed with vibrant culture, historic charm, and unique native experiences that define the natural beauty of the region," said Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director and CEO of Sterling Holiday Resorts.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Sterling Holidays Resorts, India's leading leisure hospitality brand. Sterling ReWild Sariska offers extraordinary experiences for travelers seeking a weekend escape or desiring a grand stay. It perfectly epitomizes Sterling's core values of offering immaculate hospitality and impeccable experiences," said Capt. Sandeep Shekawat, Managing Director, Thar Camps.

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited is a leading hospitality company in India that owns & manages 49 resorts, hotels and retreats, across 46 destinations. The company caters to leisure stays, Meetings and Conferences (MICE), Destination Weddings, Reunions, Picnics and Group travel.

Under its brands - Sterling & Nature Trails, the company offers a network of hotels across hills, beaches, jungles, waterfront, adventure, heritage, pilgrimage and drive-to locations.

Currently, Sterling has resorts at some of the best holiday destinations in India, located in Alleppey, Anaikatti, Athirappilly, Corbett, Chail, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Gir, Goa, Godavari, Guruvayur, Haridwar, Kalimpong, Kanha, Karwar, Kodaikanal, Kufri, Lonavala, Madurai, Manali, Mount Abu, Munnar, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Panchgani, Pench, Puri, Rishikesh, Sariska, Shimla, Srinagar, Thekkady, Tiruvannamalai, Udaipur, Vythiri, Wayanad, Yelagiri and Yercaud.

Nature Trails operates eco-adventure retreats at 4 unique destinations in Maharashtra: Dabhosa, Durshet, Kundalika and Sajan.

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited is a part of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and is a 100% independently managed, wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL), India's leading integrated travel and travel-related financial services.

