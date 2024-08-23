Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils NAVARASA: Elevating the Destination Wedding Experience

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23: Sterling Holiday Resorts, India's foremost hospitality brand, has unveiled 'Navarasa' - Intimate Weddings by Sterling. This meticulously crafted initiative aims to enhance destination wedding experiences nationwide, offering the option to reserve the entire resort exclusively for your cherished day.

As the name signifies, 'Navarasa' embodies the essence of fundamental human emotions - laughter and celebration, bitter-sweetness, wonder, peace, and above all, love - seamlessly woven into the fabric of a wedding journey. This innovative concept offers guests a gamut of Sterling's award-winning resorts in the backdrop of hills, beaches, waterfront, tropical, heritage, and drive-to destinations. With a wide selection of properties in its basket, Sterling presents 'Navarasa' for both wedding and wedding-related events, such as pre-event shoots, bachelor/bachelorette parties, engagement/ring ceremony, sangeet, wedding ceremony, honeymoon stays, post-event excursion, anniversaries or even to pop the question!

Apart from enchanting destinations to choose from, 'Navarasa' ensures a tailor-made selection of services for couples looking for their once-in-a-lifetime event. Choicest of gourmet specials to thematic presentations and decor, organising traditional and customary rituals, live streaming of wedding ceremony, pick-up and drop services for guests, and a host of bridal services, including therapeutic treatments at the signature Subuthi Spa, etc. With a dedicated manager overseeing the arrangements, every tiny detail from the planning stage to the wedding day rituals will be taken care of, giving the families the opportunity to enjoy the event stress-free and create everlasting memories.

"Whether you prefer an Exclusive Wedding, where you take the entire resort to yourself, or an Intimate Wedding with just a select group of near and dear, or a Large Wedding, with a huge entourage of friends and relatives, with different venues for multiple ceremonies; with our dedicated team and varied offerings, we are poised to make each celebration extraordinary, reflecting the distinct essence of Indian weddings" stated Harinath M, Sr Vice President- Marketing, Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, expressing enthusiasm on the launch of 'Navarasa'.

Some of the other entertainment options for guests also includes orchestrating unique activities in and around the resort eg: a Bride & Groom cricket match or an exhilarating lawn game, to organizing an adventurous afternoon treasure hunt or an exploration into a nearby forest, the Sterling team ensures every detail is meticulously planned.

Website: https://www.sterlingholidays.com/

