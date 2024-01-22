Sterling Hospitals in Ahmedabad launch Liver OPD under Dr. Arvinder S.Soin, Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon of Medanta

Ahmedabad (India), January 22: Medanta Hospitals, Gurugram and Sterling Hospitals came together to launch the comprehensive Liver OPD Clinic in Ahmedabad. Sterling has been a leading hospital in Gujarat while MedantaGurugram spearheads Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine. Dedicated doctors from Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine would be available for patients at the liver OPD clinic in Ahmedabad once a month.

The clinic would address serious liver illness including liver failure, liver cancer, gallbladder cancer, bile duct cancer, portal hypertension, and liver abnormalities observed in both children and adults. Sterling Hospital's state-of-the-art facility combined with their team of highly qualified doctors and specialists from Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine will be a great combination for patients' liver treatment in the city.

Present at the occasion, the key person for Medanta’s liver transplantation unit, Dr. Arvinder S. Soin, Chairman & Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon at the Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine said, “Liver diseases can be seen in children as a congenital problem or in adults due to fatty liver either due to alcoholism (30%) or diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity or unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle. Even teetotallers are not spared and get affected with cirrhosis of liver. So it's extremelycrucial to get the ailment identified early followed by specialist treatment. Medanta is confident in providing excellent service to the people of Gujarat, as evidenced by its strong understanding of thesubject and track record of over 4300 liver transplants. The new Liver Clinic we are launching will provide the people of Gujarat world class liver disease treatment and transplant services including scarless robotic donor liver surgery, cure of advanced liver cancer with transplant and successful transplant with blood group mismatched donors.”

Dr. Simmardeep S Gill, MD & CEO of Sterling Hospitals, emphasized the institution’s commitment to advancing medical technology and delivering exceptional patient care. “The association with the Medanta Hospital Group solidifies our dedication and commitment in providing the best possible health care services and best outcomes for our patients. We strive to remain at the forefront of medical advancements and continue to enhance the quality of care we offer”,he said.

The introduction of the Liver OPD in Gujarat represents a significant milestone in treating and managing liver problems faced by the people in the state.The Clinical acumen from the Medanta Group of Hospitals will serve as a beacon of hope for individuals facing Liver and other chronic ailments related challenges in the region.

Apart from kidney, liver is the only other organ which can be donated by a living individual. The clinic would also help in making people aware of liver donation and transplant, which has become very common need now as compared to generations back. Medanta ‘s treatment is extremely effective, with a success rate of 98% for children and 97.5% for adults who have received a liver transplant.

About Medanta:

Founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third- and fourth-highest civilian awards in India, and the Dr. B.C. Roy Award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine, Medanta (Global Health Limited) is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties including cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled “An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2022” by CRISIL Limited.

Under the “Medanta” brand, the Company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna). Spanning an area of 4.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,571 installed beds as on December 31, 2022. It also has one hospital under-construction in Noida. The Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,400 doctors led by highly experienced department heads.

About Sterling Hospitals:

Sterling Group of Hospitals is a leading provider of tertiary care in Gujarat. With two decades of experience, the corporate hospital chain has grown to become the largest in the state, with four hospitals and cancer centres located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhi Dham they offer a wide range of specialized services, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, cardiac sciences, critical care, pulmonology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurosciences, and spine surgery. The hospital is equipped with round-the-clock emergency and accident services, 2 Cath labs, and 7 state-of-the-art operating theatres. The hospital has tie-ups with various insurance companies, TPAs, corporates, and government schemes to provide cashless hospitalization. Sterling Hospitals has also recently introduced a robotic knee replacement program, making it one of the first hospitals in the region to offer this advanced surgical option. Throughout Gujarat, Sterling Hospitals has become a beacon for top-tier medical care. Sterling Hospitals has experienced remarkable expansion, not just in terms of its geographic reach but also in terms of the trust and goodwill established by its exceptional patient care.

