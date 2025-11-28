Sterling Kodai Valley announces Cycle-Themed Suites Celebrating the Spirit of Slow Travel

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27: Sterling Kodai Valley has announced cycle-themed suites that bring the hill station's outdoorsy charm and nostalgic spirit into the guest experience. As a trusted name in experiential holidays, Sterling continues to champion destination-led stays where the accommodation itself becomes part of the storytelling.

Over the past few years, slow travel has emerged as one of the strongest global tourism trends. Multiple industry studies indicate that travellers are increasingly seeking unhurried, mindful holidays – over 70% of Indian leisure travellers say they prefer relaxed itineraries. At the same time, global surveys show that nearly 60% now prioritise nature-based, slow experiences over conventional sightseeing. Cycling, walking trails and immersive outdoor activities have become key markers of this shift. Kodaikanal, with its cool climate, serene lakefront and gentle forest paths, naturally aligns with this new preference for leisurely exploration.

The new cycle-themed suites draw directly from this identity. Full-sized bicycles mounted as art pieces, wheel-inspired décor accents and tricycle-shaped amenity baskets appear throughout the bedroom, living area and bathroom. The rooms feel warm, imaginative and rooted in the character of the hills—offering guests something far more memorable than a conventional stay. Many visitors note that the theme deepens their connection to the destination even before they step out to explore.

Reflecting on the launch, Harinath M, SVP – Marketing, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, said “At Sterling, we focus on creating stays that help guests connect with a destination in authentic and memorable ways. Kodaikanal has a timeless appeal because of its calm setting, cool air and the sense of exploration it inspires. Our cycle-themed suites celebrate this spirit—mirroring the natural rhythm of Kodai, where guests often pick up bicycle rentals and ride around the lake or explore quieter forest trails at their own pace. We want them to return home with memories not just of what they saw, but of how deeply they felt part of the hills.”

The suites balance creative design with the comfort expected from an upscale resort. Spacious layouts, plush bedding and valley-facing sit-outs create an easy, relaxed setting. Guests also have access to a spa, all-day dining, indoor games and a dedicated Discovery Central – with fun games and activities for kids. The thematic elements enhance the stay while preserving the comfort travellers look for during a hill-station retreat.

To extend the spirit of exploration beyond the rooms, Sterling Kodai Valley has enriched its Discoveries and Experiences programme. Guests can enjoy a night jeep ride through quiet backroads, an off-road trip to Puliyur Kombai, or guided treks that reveal shola forests, waterfalls and panoramic viewpoints. Evenings often bring guests together over bonfires and outdoor dinners. The resort's new weekly experience, Crispy Tales at Kodai, invites guests to pick fresh vegetables. Similarly, guests can also learn Murukku making and cook with the chef, turning a meal into an informal, flavourful encounter with local produce.

These curated touchpoints capture what travellers love most about Kodaikanal—walking through pine forests, admiring seasonal blooms at Bryant Park, taking in views from Coaker's Walk and Pillar Rocks or taking a gentle bicycle ride around the Kodai Lake. By anchoring the suite design in the joy of cycling, Sterling Kodai Valley ensures that the essence of Kodaikanal flows into every part of the stay, from the décor to the experiences beyond the room.

For more information, visit www.sterlingholidays.com

