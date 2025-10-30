STIHL India Strengthens Its Cordless Range with Battery Tools for Professionals

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: STIHL India, a pioneer in professional-grade outdoor power equipment, has expanded its battery-powered portfolio with the launch of REA 60+, REA 100+, GTA 40, and ASA 20. The cutting-edge equipment reflects STIHL's global commitment to innovation, sustainability, and performance for professionals across landscaping, maintenance, and industrial sectors.

Powered by advanced lithium-ion technology, the new range offers zero emissions, low noise, and exceptional runtime, enabling professionals to work efficiently in urban and residential environments without compromising on power or reliability.

The STIHL REA 60+ and REA 100+ high-pressure washers redefine professional cleaning with powerful water flow with cordless convenience. They are designed for demanding outdoor cleaning and maintenance tasks while minimizing environmental impact.

The GTA 40, a compact yet high-performance garden pruner powered by double battery, is ideal for trimming branches, pruning shrubs, and managing small woodwork tasks with ease. Powered by STIHL's advanced 36V lithium-ion technology, it offers consistent cutting performance and extended runtime without the noise or emissions of petrol-powered tools. Complementing it, the ASA 20 Pruning Secateurs deliver effortless precision for intensive pruning work, especially in vineyards, orchards, and landscape maintenance. Its ergonomic design and lightweight build reduce fatigue, while the 10.8 Ah battery ensures long-lasting operation.

"Sustainability isn't just a goalit's built into every product designed by STIHL" said Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director, STIHL India. "Our new battery range helps professionals cut fuel costs and achieve less CO₂ emissions, and boost productivity sustainably."

"At STIHL, every product is engineered with precision and purpose," added Satyajit Patil, Assistant Manager, STIHL India. "The new battery-powered range has been extensively tested under real working conditions in India to ensure it meets the expectations of professionals who demand durability, efficiency, and environmental responsibility."

Available through STIHL's nationwide authorized dealer network, this professional battery powered range underscores the brand's vision to power a cleaner, greener, and more efficient future for professional users across India.

