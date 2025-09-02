STIHL India's Dealer Conference 2025, Goa: Breathing New Life into Success

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: STIHL India hosted its much-anticipated Annual Dealer Conference in the vibrant city of Goa, blending the scenic beauty of the coast with the electrifying energy of progress. With the powerful theme "Growth is Oxygen", the conference served as a symbolic reflection of STIHL India's mission, transforming and nurturing growth that is as vital and essential as the oxygen we breathe.

The three-day event brought together STIHL India's nationwide network of dealers and dedicated employees under one roof, creating an atmosphere charged with enthusiasm, recognition, and futuristic vision. The conference kickstarted with a warm welcome and a reflective session reviewing the remarkable strides made in 2024, a year of challenges turned into opportunities, thanking the relentless commitment of the STIHL India dealer network and employees. The roadmap for upcoming years was brought to life through powerful presentations from the STIHL India leadership team. Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director, laid out the strategic vision; Shobhit Bahel, Marketing Director, detailed the marketing plan; and Raghvendra PM, Sales Director, outlined the future sales trajectory. Excitement peaked as the stage lit up with a spectacular light and drone show, unveiling STIHL's new product range, engineered to transform the industry. The audience's applause reflected the brand's momentum and commitment to innovation.

Day two brought a wave of excitement with a special meet-and-greet session featuring STIHL India's brand ambassador, Sonu Sood. Attendees had the chance to connect, capture moments, and share in the energy he brought to the event. His presence promised not only inspiration but also a memorable experience. Everyone was joyful to have the beloved actor, making the evening even more special. The evening flowed into a series of vibrant entertainment acts, followed by dinner and a cocktail party. Day three was all about appreciation; the spotlight shone on excellence as top-performing dealers and team members were honoured during the Awards & Recognition ceremony. Highlighting the dedication, resilience, and achievements that fuel STIHL India's growth, the evening served as a proud reminder of the passion and performance propelling the brand forward.

The event concluded on a high note with a cheerful photo session, capturing smiles, success, and memories with the extended STIHL India family, a fitting end to a day that celebrated legacy and launched the journey toward a brighter, bolder and successful year. With grit in their hearts and gears in motion, the STIHL India family walks away more united than ever, charged to shape the future; one innovation brings many transformations.

