STL to lead digital transformation in Telangana with a state-of-the-art training centre

New Delhi [India], October 16: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced a significant investment of INR 50 crore to establish a state-of-the-art fibre skilling training centre in Telangana. Spread in an area of ~10 acres, this centre will be pivotal in empowering local talent with cutting-edge and modern fibre network deployment technology and enable them to bring high-speed internet connectivity under the BharatNet program.

The Government of Telangana has created Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. to lay the state's digital backbone as an initiative to shape a digitally empowered future for the state. A robust local talent pool is required to ensure fast deployment, seamless connectivity, and an elevated user experience.

STL has successfully implemented its fibre skilling program in the UK, leveraging its Smart Fibre Deployment best practices from India and skilling the UK workforce on the same. Now, STL will implement this fibre skilling program in its Telangana training centre to empower people in rural communities with critical skills in Smart Fibre Deployment techniques and other next-gen technologies like AI, robotics, and advanced defence systems. This will enable them to bring fast fibre connectivity through tech-intensive methods like robotic trenching, 360o photogrammetry, and GIS database visualisation to the rural and hard-to-reach areas of the state.

This effort is a catalyst for economic growth and technological progress in underserved communities, as it will also create employment opportunities in these regions. The initiative is expected to transform Telangana's landscape by boosting skills in emerging technologies and supporting local manufacturing and innovation, aligning with India's vision for self-reliance. It will also serve as a platform to attract further industrial interest and foster a robust technology ecosystem.

Commenting on this development, Praveen Cherian, CEO, STL Global Services, STL, said: "With the spirit of nation-building as our guiding force, we have been building the country's digital backbone through fiberisation in villages and cities. Our investment in this training centre marks a significant step in building the talent pool needed to drive digital transformation in Telangana. This initiative is set to attract strong industry interest, giving a major boost to the local economy and putting Telangana on the map as a hub for technological innovation and skills development. This strategic move highlights STL's unwavering commitment to advancing India's digital infrastructure and fostering skill development, driving the nation towards a digitally connected future."

