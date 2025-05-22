Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls 644 Points, Nifty Slips to 24,600 as Global Cues and Policy Concerns Drag Indices

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp downturn on Thursday, continuing its recent volatility. After a brief rebound on Wednesday, both key indices – the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – opened in the red and remained under pressure throughout the trading session. The Sensex plunged nearly 1,000 points intraday before recovering slightly to close 644 points lower at 80,951.99. Meanwhile, the Nifty fell by 203 points, ending the day at 24,609.70. The sudden reversal from Wednesday’s rally has reignited investor concerns and created a cautious atmosphere in the market.

Top 4 Reasons Behind the Market Crash

Global Economic Uncertainty

Investors remain wary amid growing concerns about the health of major global economies, including India. Uncertainty around the U.S. tariff policy continues to impact market sentiment worldwide.

Trump’s Tax and Spending Proposal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tax and spending bill is raising red flags. Analysts fear the bill could significantly increase the U.S. national debt—potentially by $3.8 trillion—while slowing economic growth. A vote in the U.S. Congress is expected this week, further intensifying investor anxiety.

Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

Heightened geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have rattled global markets. According to Business Today, U.S. intelligence reports suggest Israel may be preparing for a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, escalating fears of conflict in the region.

Renewed COVID-19 Concerns in Southeast Asia

A spike in COVID-19 cases in several Southeast Asian countries has added to global market nervousness. Concerns over possible disruptions to supply chains and economic recovery have led to broad-based selling.

Heavy Losses Across Major Stocks

Several blue-chip stocks were hit hard in today’s market decline. Notable losers included:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Bajaj Finserv

Tech Mahindra

PowerGrid

ITC

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Reliance Industries

NTPC

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Motors

The Midcap Index also declined, amplifying the overall negative sentiment in the broader market.