Stock Market Fluctuates Throughout the Day, Ends with Minor Losses

The stock market closed with a fall on Friday. The stock market saw fluctuations throughout the day. The BSE Sensex closed down 15 points at 73142 points. While Nifty fell by 5 points to close at the level of 22212 points.

Nifty touched an all-time high of 22297 during stock market trading. Nifty Midcap 100 and BSE Small Cap index recorded gains. Nifty IT and Nifty Bank indices closed lower.