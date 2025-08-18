Stock Market News: Nifty, Sensex Soar After PM Modi's New GST Announcements

The Indian equity markets started the week on a strong note, with benchmark indices Nifty50 and BSE Sensex rallying sharply in Monday’s opening trade. The surge came on the back of next-generation GST reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech and S&P Global’s upgrade of India’s credit rating outlook.

At 9:35 AM, the Nifty50 was trading at 24,988.85, up 358 points or 1.45%, while the BSE Sensex stood at 81,678.77, higher by 1,081 points or 1.34%. The rally pushed Nifty closer to the key psychological level of 25,000, underscoring strong investor sentiment.

Barring Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, all other sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the green during early trade. Heavy buying interest was seen in banking, IT, auto, and metal stocks, supporting the benchmark indices.

Among the broader market indices, Nifty Midcap100 gained 1.02%, while Nifty Smallcap100 was up 0.85%, reflecting strength beyond large-cap stocks. Market experts believe the combination of structural economic reforms and the improved global credit outlook has bolstered confidence in India’s growth trajectory, leading to broad-based buying. Traders will now watch whether Nifty can sustain above the 25,000 mark in the coming sessions.