Stock Market Opens Briskly: BSE Sensex Up 228 Points, Nifty Trading Higher

On Thursday, the work of the stock market started briskly. In early trading BSE Sensex opened up 228 points at 72053 points while Nifty of the national stock market was trading at 21898 points up 58 points. Meanwhile, the Sensex was trading at 71766.44, down 56.43 points at around 9.40 am. The Nifty fell 18.55 points to 21,821.60. Nifty Midcap 100, BSE Small Cap, Nifty IT, Nifty Bank indices saw gains in early session of the stock market. Meanwhile, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, NTPC, TCS, LTI Mindtree, UPL and HCL Tech were up.



Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Hospitals and Britannia saw declines in early trade. Shares of HCL Tech, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki hit 52-week highs during the early trade. In pre-open trading, BSE Sensex was trading with a gain of 230 points while Nifty was trading at 21890 points. Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 3 percent in early trade, while Paytm shares were trading 5 percent lower. The effect of the rise in the American stock market on Wednesday was reflected in the Indian stock market.