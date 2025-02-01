Stock Market Opens In Green Ahead of Union Budget 2025; Sensex Up By 200 Points, Nifty At 23,558

The stock market opened positively today, with the Sensex rising by 200 points and the Nifty trading at 23,558. Investor sentiment remains upbeat as anticipation grows for the upcoming Union Budget 2025, with hopes that it will include measures to drive economic growth. Market optimism is fueled by expectations of potential reforms and policy announcements that could positively impact various sectors in both the short and long term.

In the previous trading session, Indian benchmark indices closed higher, with Nifty 50 at 23,508.40 and Sensex at 77,500.57. Nifty 50 is still 2,768.95 points away from its record high of 26,277.35.Stocks in the defence, railways, real estate, FMCG, pharma, healthcare, insurance, banking, and renewables sectors are in the spotlight today. ITC Ltd is particularly noteworthy, as there are expectations of an excise hike on cigarettes, given there hasn’t been one in the last three years. Other stocks to watch include ONGC, Sun Pharma, LIC Housing Finance, Aster DM, Nuvama Wealth Management, Karnataka Bank, Pfizer, IRB Infra, Sheela Foam, Nestle India, and more.



