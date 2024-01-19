Stock Market to Remain Closed on January 22 After Maharashtra Govt Announces Public Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration

Trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on January 22, as the Maharashtra government has declared a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The NSE, in a circular, stated that the currency derivative segment will also remain closed on January 22. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the closure of money markets on the same day.

Furthermore, on January 22, central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will be closed for half a day.