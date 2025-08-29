Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex End In Red as Trump’s Tariff Policy Continue To Haunt Indian Investors’

The Indian markets have closed in red at the day's low. This marks another week of losses on Dalal Street. Today, the Nifty index declined by 74 points, falling to 24,426.85 points. The Sensex index has also fallen significantly. The 30-stock index has closed with a decline of 270.92 points, or 0.34%. The index has fallen to below the 80,000 mark, dropping to 79,809.65.

The market fell for the 3rd straight session; Nifty ended at a 3-week low, with financial heavyweights, along with Reliance, dragging Nifty. The Nifty Bank slipped 165 points, falling to 53,656 & midcap index declined by 320 points To 55,727.This represented yet another session of decline as markets contended with the economic consequences of the 50% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the country's most valuable company by market capitalisation, slipped 2.45% in Friday's session to hit a four-month low of ₹1,350, with most of the sell-off seen during the company's 48th AGM.All Sectoral indices lose in a trade barring Nifty FMCG.

Banking heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also contributed to the index's decline. However, consumer-focused stocks like ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Asian Paints provided some resilience, benefiting from expectations of GST reforms that could boost domestic consumption. Looking ahead, market participants are closely monitoring potential policy responses from the Indian government to mitigate tariff impacts. The market's recovery will largely depend on India's ability to diversify export markets and strengthen domestic demand drivers.