Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty End in Green; Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Power See Positive Sentiment

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty , rallied to end in the green on Monday, September 1, 2025, snapping a three-day losing streak. This was driven by two key factors, including better-than-expected GDP growth for the June quarter and a U.S. court decision. The U.S. court ruling found most of President Donald Trump 's tariffs to be illegal but allowed them to remain in effect until mid-October. The BSE Sensex snapped three-day losing run advancing 555.84 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 80,364.49 while the NSE Nifty surged 198.20 points,or 0.81 per cent to end at 24,625.05.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric) hit an over six-month high of ₹61.14, as the scrip rallied 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of India’s largest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company is trading at its highest level since February 13, 2025.In the past five trading days, Ola Electric has outperformed the market by surging 26 per cent, as compared to 1.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past 12 trading days, it zoomed 54 per cent from level of ₹ 39.83 on August 12, 2025.

Reliance Power Ltd closed at ₹44.19, marking a gain of ₹0.27 or +0.61% in today’s session. The stock saw mild upward movement, aligning with the overall positive sentiment in the broader market.Vodafone Idea gained over 1% in today’s session, closing at ₹6.57 as investor sentiment remained positive across telecom stocks.Both Vodafone Idea and Reliance Power saw positive traction on Monday, reflecting improved investor mood in the mid-cap space.

IT stocks were among the top gainers on September 1, as shares of Mphasis, Coforge, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, TCS, and Wipro advanced between 1 percent and 2 percent. The rally followed India’s 7.8 percent GDP growth in the June quarter, which boosted overall sentiment on Dalal Street.All 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index traded in positive territory, with Mphasis leading the charge. The stock surge came after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’, while revising its price target to Rs 3,625 per share, up from Rs 3,500 earlier.Investor optimism toward the IT pack has also been fueled by global cues. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently hinted at the possibility of monetary easing, citing weakness in the US job market. Powell indicated that the Fed could cut rates as early as its September 16–17 meeting, which would likely benefit export-oriented Indian IT companies.