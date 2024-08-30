Stock Market Update: Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. Shares Hit Rs 35 as Investors Flock Following Major Orders

Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. were notably active in trading on Friday, rising 4.5 percent to Rs 35.60 per share, up from Rs 34.05 on Thursday. The stock has delivered an impressive over 300 percent return since its 52-week low of Rs 8.82. Cellecor Gadgets Limited, established in 2010, is an Indian company that offers affordable consumer electronics, including smart TVs, mobile phones, smartwatches, and earphones. The company distributes its products through a network of over 900 distributors, 25,000 retailers, and 1,200 service centers across 28 states, with a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

Recently, Cellecor Gadgets Ltd. solidified its market position by securing a significant order of 7,000 units for the upcoming Big Billion Sale on Flipkart, valued at approximately Rs 10 million. As of March 2024, the company's promoters hold a 51.54 percent stake, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) hold 0.77 percent, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have 3.91 percent, and the public owns the remaining 43.78 percent.