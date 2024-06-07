Stock Market Update: Sensex and Nifty See Mixed Performance with Sectoral Variances

Stock markets declined on Friday, the conclusion of this week's trading. BSE Sensex began with an 88-point drop to 74986, and Nifty opened down 20 points at 22801. While Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Financial Services Index showed declines, Nifty IT, BSE Small Cap, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG Index exhibited rises in early trading. Following the initial decrease, the market displayed a bullish trend with Sensex rallying by over 300 points.

Notable gainers in the early session included Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTI Mindtree, Infosys, HCL Tech, Divis Lab, and TCS, whereas JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, PowerGrid, Coal India, Larsen, and SBI Life witnessed share price declines. During Friday's trading, BSE Sensex was at 75210, and Nifty stood at 22742 in the pre-open market.

Regarding Multibagger shares, stock market discussions revolved around companies that delivered significant returns, including Garden Reach Shipbuilder, Cochin Shipyard, Rail Vikas Nigam, Titagarh Rail, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Wrights Limited, GAIL, Ircon International, Mazgaon Dock, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, BEML Limited, as well as Bharat Electronics, NTPC Ltd, IRCTC, Container Corporation, and Coal India, which were bullish. Conversely, HAL shares experienced a decline.

During early trading on Friday, four out of ten Gautam Adani Group companies saw share price drops, while shares of six advanced. Adani Ports showed a notable rise of 1.62 percent.