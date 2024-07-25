Stockify Announces Ambitious Expansion and Growth Milestones

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 25: Stockify, a customer-oriented platform for unlisted or pre-IPO shares, was founded in January 2022. Since its inception, the brand has only shown great progress, by reaching 85 cr sales in March 2024 within a span of 2 years.

"Our vision for Stockify's future is both ambitious and attainable. We will focus more on innovation, expansion, and strategic partnerships, to achieve our growth targets and serve our clients better," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Stockify.

The company has announced its strategic growth initiatives for the next three years. These plans are designed to enhance business operations, expand market presence, and introduce new services.

To support these expansion efforts, Stockify plans to raise USD 2 million by December 2025. This funding will be crucial in enhancing operations and meeting ambitious targets. Additionally, Stockify will open a new office in Kolkata by July 2024, to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

Innovation is key to Stockify's success. In September 2024, they will launch a Mutual Fund portal, followed by the introduction of a Bond portal in December 2024. These platforms will provide users with streamlined access to a wide range of investment opportunities.

Stockify is also focused on expanding its B2B partnerships. By December 2024, the company plans to increase collaborations with banks and wealth management advisory firms from five to fifteen. Furthermore, Stockify aims to set up a fund in Gift City Ahmedabad, with a target of USD 10-15 million by December 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, the brand will set up a new office in USA and is projected to deliver a revenue of 150 Crores, with a profit after tax of 7-8 Crores.

Stockify's commitment to growth and innovation ensures its continued success and leadership in the financial services industry.

About Stockify

Stockify Fintech is a leading platform offering unlisted or pre-IPO shares in India, helping investors maximize their wealth through early investments. The company also provides startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, NCDs, and insurance-linked investments.

