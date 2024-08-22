Stockify Fintech Expands Operations to Kolkata to Serve Growing Business Community in Eastern India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22: Stockify Fintech, a leading customer-oriented platform specializing in Unlisted and Pre-IPO shares in India, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to Kolkata. This move aims to serve the rapidly growing business community in Eastern India, particularly in Tier 2 cities like Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati, Siliguri, Asansol, and Dhanbad.

Founded by Piyush Jhunjhunwala and Rahul Khatuwala, Stockify Fintech is committed to helping High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) gain access to multiple unlisted shares via the pre-IPO route, maximizing investors' wealth. With offices already in Bangalore and Dubai, Stockify is now expanding to Kolkata to reach more investors in this growing region.

"Kolkata is a strategic step in our growth plan. By expanding to this vibrant city, we're not only reaching a new and dynamic business community but also empowering investors in Eastern India with unique investment opportunities. Our goal is to make high-potential unlisted shares accessible to everyone, and Kolkata is key to that vision," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Stockify Fintech.

The new office in Kolkata reflects the company's vision to cater to the growing demand for unlisted shares and startup funding in Eastern India. With a dedicated team of 10-15 members, this office marks a significant step in further solidifying the company's footprint in the region. Kolkata's rich history in finance and its emerging role as a fintech hub made it the ideal location for the company's next phase of growth.

Stockify Fintech offers a diverse range of investment products beyond unlisted shares, including startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and insurance-linked investments. The company's unique proposition lies in providing access to Blue-Chip Stocks before their listing on the Indian Stock Market (BSE/NSE), allowing investors to maximize returns by investing early.

With a target of achieving $20 million in revenue this year, Stockify is not only focused on expanding within India but also has plans for global outreach. The company plans to host a series of events for top HNIs in Dubai and key cities in India to educate them on the vast investment opportunities in India, including startups, Pre-IPO, and listed stocks.

About Stockify

Stockify Fintech is a leading platform offering unlisted or Pre-IPO shares in India, helping investors maximize their wealth through early investments. The company also provides startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, NCDs, and insurance-linked investments.

To learn more about Stockify Fintech and its innovative financial solutions, visit https://stockify.net.in/ and https://stockify.net.in/buy-unlisted-shares/

For more information, Call Rahul Khatuwala on +91-9591810391 (Bengaluru, India), Email: rahulkhatuwala@stockify.net.in or Piyush Jhunjhunwala on +97-1502344662 (Dubai, UAE). Office Address: Office no 715, Abacus by PS group, Rajarhat, Kolkata.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221118/4770942/Stockify_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor