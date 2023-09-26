Stockify goes fully Digital, offers Mutual Funds and Dematerialization of shares

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Dubai [UAE], September 26: In a strategic move to expand its offerings and provide a comprehensive suite of financial services, Stockify, a leading platform for Unlisted and pre-IPO shares in India, has announced plans to venture into the Mutual Fund space.

This development comes as part of Stockify's mission to assist High-Net Individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in accessing various investment opportunities in India via the pre-IPO route and maximizing their wealth. The company is also set to facilitate the Dematerialization of Shares. (Conversion of Physical Share to DEMAT account.)

Founded by Piyush Jhunjhunwala (CA, CPA) and Co-Founded by Rahul Khatuwala (CA) both seasoned finance professionals with decades of experience in global conglomerates.

Stockify has already carved a niche for itself in the Indian Financial landscape. The platform primarily focuses on providing access to Blue-Chip Stocks before their listing on the Indian Stock Market (via the Pre IPO Route) enabling early investors to potentially achieve significant returns. While expressing the company's intent behind expanding its services, Jhunjhunwala said, "Mutual Funds are the backbone of the Indian Equity market, and we believe it is important that NRI and retail investors in India can greatly benefit from our new offering and this will help them in creating long-term wealth."

The recent announcement of Stockify entering the Mutual Funds market follows the company's successful acquisition of a Mutual Fund license in the first quarter of 2023. Alongside Mutual Funds, Stockify intends to offer an array of other financial products, like Start-up Funding, fixed investment products like Bonds and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Insurance-Linked Investments, in the coming months. Notably, Stockify plans to make all its products and services 100% accessible online, aligning with the Digital India vision of our beloved Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

Currently, Stockify boasts 70 Unlisted/pre-IPO companies on its platform, with in-depth research conducted on all of them as stated by Jhunjhunwala. It offers a simple online process where transactions can be completed online, and shares get transferred to the clients DEMAT account on the same day.

Stockify's global presence was recently showcased at the Dubai Fintech Summit (DFS). The two-day event brought together over 5,000 C-suite leaders, 1,000-plus investors, and 150 speakers from around the world. Stockify was selected as one of the proud exhibitors at the summit, solidifying its position as one of the world's largest providers of pre-IPO and Unlisted Stocks in India.

With its ambitious expansion plans and commitment to innovation, Stockify is set to continue revolutionizing the way investors access and engage with financial opportunities in India and beyond.

About Stockify

Stockify is a customer-oriented platform for Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares in India. Its mission is to help HNIs and NRIs access multiple unlisted shares via the pre-IPO route and maximize investors' wealth. Investors can visit https://stockify.net.in/buy-unlisted-shares/ to begin their Unlisted/Pre-IPO shares investment journey.

For more information, Call Rahul Khatuwala on +91-9591810391 (Bengaluru, India), E: rahulkhatuwala@stockify.net.in or Piyush Jhunjhunwala on +97-1502344662 (Dubai, UAE).

