Stokastra awarded as the most trusted and fastest growing stock institute of the region

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 8: Ludhiana based trading institute Stokastra has been awarded as the most trusted and fastest growing stock institute of the region in the Leadership Conclave held in ludhiana by Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal. Institute directors Sahil Arora and Naman Arora were given this honor by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann in a grand ceremony organized at Hotel Nirvana, Ludhiana. Chief guests also praised the commendable work being done by the directors of the institute. Meanwhile Sahil Arora and Naman Arora told that they are thankful for the honor given to them. They said that he will continue his services in the same manner in future also.

Stokastra is an institute which has been teaching stock market trading from many years. This institute is teaching trading to every age group from 16 years onwards. 95 percent people of Punjab have learned trading from here.

Managing Directors Sahil Arora & Naman Arora told that Investing in stocks is the best way to create wealth. Many of us would have taken chances based on tips, recommendations, advisors, business channels etc. And, would have had hits and misses. Like everything else in life, stock investing too is governed by certain fundamental principles. And it is not rocket science. Every investor can easily learn and apply these principles and create personal wealth, by following these fundamental principles of Investing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor