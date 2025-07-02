Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts Unveils Enticing Monsoon Packages Across India

PNN

Goa [India], July 2: Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts has launched its captivating "Monsoon Mood" packages across multiple stunning destinations, promising guests an unforgettable experience during India's most enchanting rainy season. The boutique hospitality chain, known for delivering exceptional value-for-money vacation experiences, has crafted specialized offerings valid from July 1st to September 30th, 2025, encompassing twelve remarkable properties spread across diverse landscapes from the Western Ghats to the pristine beaches of Goa.

The monsoon packages represent a thoughtful curation of experiences designed to celebrate the natural beauty that emerges during the rainy season. Each property participating in the initiative offers distinctive accommodations that blend luxury with comfort, featuring room categories ranging from well-appointed standard accommodations to premium suites. The packages follow an inclusive approach, providing room accommodation with breakfast and either lunch or dinner, ensuring guests enjoy exceptional culinary experiences alongside their stay.

Stone Wood Riverfront Resort in Siolim stands as the crown jewel of the monsoon offerings, perfectly positioned along the banks of the Anjuna River in North Goa. The resort provides guests with unparalleled views of the river and surrounding mangroves, creating an ideal retreat where the rhythm of monsoon rains harmonizes with the gentle flow of the waterway. The property offers six different room categories, each designed to maximize the natural beauty that surrounds the resort during the rainy season.

In the verdant hills of Maharashtra, Stone Wood Hotel Amboli emerges as a perfect monsoon destination, offering guests breathtaking 360-degree views of lush hills and gardens. The newly opened property features 28 rooms across multiple categories, each equipped with modern amenities and private balconies that allow guests to fully immerse themselves in the monsoon atmosphere. The hotel's unique amoeba-shaped swimming pool and multi-cuisine restaurant serving Indian, Punjabi, Malvani, Chinese, Tandoori, and South Indian dishes in an outdoor garden setting enhance the monsoon experience.

The packages extend to the culturally rich state of Rajasthan, where Stone Wood Premier Kumbhalgarh provides a unique monsoon experience. Strategically located just 100 kilometers from Udaipur Airport, the property offers 21 exquisitely themed rooms categorized into Deluxe, Super Deluxe, and Suite accommodations. Each room features unique themes including Fort, Moon, and Botanical designs, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable stay during the monsoon season.

Stone Wood's presence in Karnataka adds another dimension to the monsoon offerings, with Stone Wood Premier Dandeli and Stone Wood Premier Gokarna providing guests access to some of the region's most spectacular natural beauty during the rainy season. Stone Wood Premier Gokarna features 45 bedrooms across multiple cottage categories, including Nature View Cottages overlooking spice plantations, Valley View Cottages presenting uplifting valley vistas, and Pool Front Cottages offering premium living spaces with pool views.

The resort operations extend to Uttarakhand with Stone Wood Hotel Rishikesh, where guests can experience the spiritual ambiance of this holy city enhanced by the monsoon's transformative power. The comprehensive portfolio also includes innovative properties under the Stone Wood brand umbrella, such as White Wood Resort by Stone Wood Hotels, Stone Wood Resort Mandrem, Azalea by Stone Wood Premier, Aralea Beach Resort by Stone Wood Premier, Stone Wood Beach Resort Vagator, and Sibaya Beach Resort.

"Our vision is to redefine boutique hospitality by offering guests unique experiences that combine premium services with exceptional value. The introduction of our monsoon packages reflects our commitment to creating experiences that resonate with today's discerning travelers who seek to connect with nature during its most beautiful season," said Shikhar Kumar, Managing Director of Stone Wood Hotels & Resorts.

The monsoon packages align perfectly with industry trends showing increased demand for domestic travel during the rainy season. Travel industry experts note that monsoon travel in India has witnessed a significant uptick, with bookings increasing by 25-30% compared to previous years. The appeal stems from substantial cost savings, with hotel tariffs dropping by 20-40% compared to peak summer season rates, making luxury accommodations more accessible to value-conscious travelers.

The monsoon packages cater to families, groups of friends, and solo travelers alike, with special provisions for children under five years who stay free of charge. The offerings maintain flexibility with various meal options, ensuring that whether properties serve buffet meals or a la carte menus, guests receive consistent quality and service. Each property maintains its own booking contact system, with dedicated sales representatives available to assist guests in selecting the perfect monsoon retreat.

