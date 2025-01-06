stonefield flavours Introduces a Complete Vanilla Flavour Toolkit for Manufacturers

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6: stonefield flavours, one of the fastest-growing flavour manufacturing companies, has unveiled Timelessa comprehensive vanilla flavour toolkit for manufacturers. This innovative portfolio features 15 expertly crafted vanilla profiles, spanning from classic to creative, each inspired by real consumer moments of truth. Known for its creativity and speed-to-market, stonefield once again demonstrates its creative edge by reimagining one of the world's most iconic flavours, just as manufacturers gear up for the peak ice cream season.

Through detailed research and innovative flavour creation, stonefield has crafted the collection of mood-driven vanilla profiles designed to satisfy every craving, every moment, and every mood.

The Evolution of Vanilla

Vanilla has long been the unsung hero of flavours, quietly enhancing everything from ice creams to cookies and more. Once dismissed as plain or basic, it's now stepping into the spotlight as one of the most versatile and emotionally resonant flavours. From the exotic allure of Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla to provincial likes of Pondicherry Vanilla, today's consumers are seeking more nuanced profiles.

Through deep research into flavour psychology, global trends, and consumer insights, stonefield uncovered a powerful truth: vanilla is multifaceted. It can be comforting and nostalgic, adventurous and daring, or indulgently luxurious.

The mood-driven collection of profiles includes Retro, Homestyle, Silky, Golden, Swirly, Tranquil, Toasty, Dulce, Fearless, and Earthly, among otherseach crafted to evoke unique experiences.

Timeless: Redefining Vanilla for Manufacturers

Timeless is not just a collection; it's a complete toolkit designed to empower F&B brands, especially ice cream manufacturers. The portfolio combines best-selling classics, new-age vanillas, and limited-edition profiles, offering an unparalleled variety.

Created with insights from extensive research and consumer feedback, timeless ensures that each flavour aligns with the moments when consumers crave vanilla most. From dependable classics to indulgent premium profiles and bold, creative twists, timeless offers manufacturers the ultimate versatility and creativity to stay ahead in the market.

"Vanilla is ever-evolving, just like the modern consumer," said Sandeep Devgan, CEO of stonefield flavours, at the portfolio's launch. "With timeless, we've created a versatile collection that resonates with every mood, every moment, and every craving."

A Vanilla for Every Mood

Today's consumers are more discerning than ever, choosing vanilla to match their emotionswhether for a nostalgic moment or a bold new experience. Timeless empowers brands to cater to these diverse needs, offering flavours that resonate deeply with consumers at every stage of life.

Stonefield flavours has once again proven its creative position in the world of tastes by redefining what vanilla can be. With timeless, manufacturers can elevate their offerings from ordinary to extraordinary.

To know more about timeless, write to marketing@stonefield.in

Company Profile: stonefield flavours

One of the fastest-growing multinational flavour companies, stonefield flavours thrives on its speed to market leadership and creative taste solutions. With creativity at the heart of everything we do, we continuously inspire and enable our customers to serve exciting, new tastes. Our exclusive focus on flavours and taste solutions allows us to bring together centuries of combined technical expertise to become the trusted taste partner for leading FMCG companies worldwide.

At stonefield, we follow an insights-backed, applications-driven model to craft flavours that shape the future of taste. From ideation and consumer insights to product development, sensory evaluation, market research, and scale-up support, we work across all these fronts to be the complete taste partner. Embracing responsible sourcing, we carefully select ingredients to craft flavours that not only delight the palate but also nurture the planet, envisioning a sustainable future.

