Stonefield Unveils Futuristic Flavors at Fi India 2024: Redefining 'The Taste of Togetherness'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27: Stonefield, one of the fastest-growing multinational flavour companies, made an impressive impact at Fi India 2024, held from September 25-27 at BIEC, Bangalore. Known for its speed, creativity, and industry-leading taste innovations, Stonefield presented a delightful and insightful taste experience that captivated F&B manufacturers, industry professionals, and visitors alike.

At the core of Stonefield's participation was a remarkable showcase of their newest flavour innovations, hyperlocal consumer insights, and exclusive gourmet taste experiences, all underscoring their commitment to providing value-driven taste solutions to food and beverage manufacturers.

Line up of Events

On 25 September, Mr. Ravi Jayawardana, CEO of Maliban Group, inaugurated the Stonefield stall. The same day, Stonefield's Exotic Portfolio was launched, presenting a range of 15 international flavour profiles designed to elevate snack seasonings and more.

The following day, Simon George, President of Cargill India, joined Stonefield for the Grand Showcase of the Indian Ethnic Portfolio and the Unveiling of the Ethnic Drinks of Asia Report. This report offered valuable insights into popular traditional beverages across Asia, including iconic drinks like Jigarthanda, Teh Tarik, and Vietnamese Egg Coffee. It offers modern inspirations rooted in tradition to beverage manufacturers seeking to tap into growing global trends.

Sandeep Devgan, CEO of Stonefield, shared, "At Stonefield, we believe in creating the taste of togetherness by blending creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Each flavour crafted by our Dream Team is a shared experience aimed at delivering delightful flavours that shape the future of taste."

Value-Driven Solutions for F&B Manufacturers

Throughout the three-day event, stonefield's diverse portfolio of flavour kits across categories such as dairy, brown, fruit, and nut were major attractions. The standout offerings included Chocolatius, premium cocoa-extract-based flavours from the world's finest cocoa, Aamrut, range of exquisite Indian mango flavours for beverages and more and Serene- finest flavours for tea, each providing unique flavour profiles that can drive various taste innovations in the industry.

Additionally, stonefield showcased its expertise in bakery, beverage, confectionery, savoury, alcoholic beverage flavours etc highlighting how their Dream Team approach ensures seamlesss collaboration with manufacturers to deliver creative, high-impact solutions.

Stonefield leveraged its insights-driven application expertise to present gourmet taste experiences like no other across its four immersive experience counters: Oven, Farm, Candyland, and Spice Box. Some of the standout taste creations that captivated customers included the decadent Belgian Cookie Brownie, nostalgic Coconut Vintage Cookie, refreshing Mango Mastani and uniquely spiced Desi Ginger Caramel ice cream. Additionally, savoury delights like the rich Cheesy Beer Soup, adventurous Kimchi Fusion Chips, and indulgent Indian sweets-inspired Mithai Fudge provided an eclectic range of gourmet tasting experiences.

Company Profile: Stonefield flavours

One of the fastest-growing multinational flavour companies, Stonefield Flavours thrives on its speed to market leadership and creative taste solutions. With creativity at the heart of everything we do, we continuously inspire and enable our customers to serve exciting, new tastes. Our exclusive focus on flavours and taste solutions allows us to bring together centuries of combined technical expertise to become the trusted taste partner for leading FMCG companies worldwide.

At Stonefield, we follow an insights-backed, applications-driven model to craft flavours that shape the future of taste. From ideation and consumer insights to product development, sensory evaluation, market research, and scale-up support, we work across all these fronts to be the complete taste partner. Embracing responsible sourcing, we carefully select ingredients to craft flavours that not only delight the palate but also nurture the planet, envisioning a sustainable future.

