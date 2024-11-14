Stop Hitting Children: Why Corporal Punishment Must End

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Corporal punishment, a practice banned in Indian schools over a decade ago, remains a troubling reality in classrooms and homes across the country. A new short film titled 'Maarna Nahi Hai Solution', premiering this Children's day is a hard-hitting critique of the normalization of violence against children disguised as discipline.

Behind closed doors and inside school walls, millions of children face a grim reality: punishment disguised as discipline. Globally, over 60% of children aged 2-14 suffer physical discipline at home, according to the World Health Organization.

Watch the full film here: youtu.be/R9dwFnCtoDk?si=UiEwIue0dc12A9cP

"Chaanta aapne uske gaal pe maara hai, par dhamaka uske dil mein hua hai," says Rafique Siddiqui, a school principal featured in the film. Maarna Nahi Hai Solution exposes the emotional scars and systemic flaws behind the normalization of hitting and offers alternatives rooted in empathy and positive reinforcement.

Produced by Much Much Spectrum - part of Much Much Media LLP - in collaboration with Ummeed Child Development Center, the film features educators, parents, experts, and people who've experienced corporal punishment growing up.

Directed and produced by the filmmaker-entrepreneur couple Aditi Gangrade and Aalap Deboor, co-founders of Much Much Media LLP - the film combines storytelling and expert insights to:

- Expose the harmful impacts of corporal punishment, including anxiety, depression, and long-term behavioral issues.

- Highlight the gap between India's progressive child protection laws and their enforcement.

- Advocate for positive, non-violent disciplinary methods that foster trust and empathy.

"Filming this was an eye-opener for us. The everyday pain of corporal punishment and the life-long trauma it left on the protagonists is unimaginable," said Deboor, producer of the film.

Around 60% of children globally experience physical punishment from caregivers. (Source: WHO)

Only 14% of the world's children are fully protected by law from all corporal punishment. (Source: End Corporal Punishment)

Corporal punishment remains widespread in Indian schools despite the Right to Education Act (2009) explicitly banning it. (Source: End Corporal Punishment)

Gangrade who experienced physical punishment in school doesn't mince her words: "School gave me extreme anxiety. Teachers humiliated me for being a 'slow learner' and prioritized uniforms and appearances over mental health. Many parents even encouraged teachers to hit their children. I don't want any child to go through what I did."

Much Much Spectrum - one of India's biggest storytelling studios and social communities telling positive stories from around the globe - has been chronicling original narratives of health, parenting, and disability for over two years now. The company has a community of 75,000+ across socials, and over 75 million+ views on their original content.

Their latest film 'Maarna Nahi Hai Solution' not only lays bare the problem but also offers a vision for change a future where children are safe and happy.

The film has already struck a chord with early viewers. Viewers call the film "unforgettable" and "need of the hour." One YouTube user, @GaganBarian, wrote, "This issue requires national attention, with representatives openly criticizing it." Instagram user @_irigeorge_iridizontas added, "Children aren't adults' property. Punishment isn't love. Connection is love."

India is not alone in its struggle to eliminate corporal punishment. While over 60 countries have banned corporal punishment in all settings, enforcement remains a battle against entrenched cultural norms. India, too, has the laws on paper but lacks the societal commitment to change.

Maarna Nahi Hai Solution is the wake-up call we've been avoiding. It premieres November 14, celebrated as Children's Day, on the Developmental Disabilities India YouTube channel. As conversations around child safety and mental health gain momentum, the film is a timely reminder that discipline should nurture, not harm.

