Stovekraft Launches 'Tyohar Mera Style' Campaign - A Fresh, Contemporary, Twist To Festive Celebrations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Stovekraft Ltd., one of India's leading kitchen appliance companies, has announced the launch of its festive campaign 'Tyohar Mera Style' for its flagship brand Pigeon Appliances. The campaign highlights the evolving nature of Indian celebrations, offering a fresh, contemporary take on how people across the country mark the festive season.

Conceptualized by Xebec Communications, the campaign adopts a digital-first approach with a series of films launched on Meta, YouTube, and other key digital platforms. In addition to the digital push, print ads across various cities have been rolled out with localised content, complemented by select OOH placements, influencer and food blogger engagement, and vibrant festive collaterals.

"Festivals in India are about joy, food, family, and togetherness, but also about individual expression. With Tyohar Mera Style, we're celebrating the idea that however you choose to mark the season, Pigeon is right there with you. This campaign is a recognition and acknowledgment that we're a part of every family's celebration," said Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft Ltd.

At the heart of the campaign lies the insight that India's cultural and demographic diversity gives rise to multiple interpretations of festivals - each meaningful and unique. Whether it's elaborate rituals in traditional households or simplified, mindful celebrations by millennials living independently, Tyohar Mera Style reflects the reality that every celebration is deeply personal.

""Every family has their unique tweaks and customisations in celebrating the numerous festivals of the season. With 'Tyohar Mera Style' we wanted to celebrate this uniqueness. And we're doing it with user generated stories, festival secrets and hacks, contests and giveaways and influencer collaborations," said Amitabh Bhatia, Head of Marketing, Stovekraft Ltd.

Pigeon's wide range of contemporary appliances - including air fryers, hobs, chimneys, electric pressure cookers, cast iron cookware, blenders, and BLDC hair dryers - is designed to support every style of celebration, allowing consumers to enjoy festive moments without compromise.

The campaign ties into Pigeon's brand philosophy, "Super Khush Hain Hum," reflecting the brand's joy in being part of India's many ways of celebrating. With a distribution network of over 65,000 outlets and exports to 14+ countries, Stovekraft continues to bring innovation, convenience, and cultural relevance into Indian homes through trusted brands like Pigeon and Gilma.

