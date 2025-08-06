Strap in for Today's Drop - BGMI Redeem Codes Now Live for 6th August

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: KRAFTON India has released a fresh set of redeem codes for its popular online game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Today's drop includes the Secret Legacy Backpack, a limited-time cosmetic reward designed to enhance in-game style. With only 10 redemptions per code, players are advised to act fast to claim their reward.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DVZBZU6JT5P4Q7XR

2. DVZCZ4GHFN74X7KF

3. DVZDZ64UKN6RSXKJ

4. DVZEZWQAP7H79P56

5. DVZFZJ8DAHTXDFNH

6. DVZGZB7N6UBAMMU3

7. DVZHZ3XJ6WUKQF4D

8. DVZIZNXREP6CXB8S

9. DVZJZ6SDDU5K7DWP

10. DVZKZPGA8BFRTAB4

11. DVZLZEG4C8QXGRWR

12. DVZMZ4EUKTRS4SJC

13. DVZNZ7BSRC7PK8NU

14. DVZOZMK346DPRN3U

15. DVZPZFMS34Q9HKV8

16. DVZQZFVKSJU976HG

17. DVZRZW4FGVTS5CSE

18. DVZVZPD45PUVF5QJ

19. DVZTZ8H8PA4A9PFH

20. DVZUZ65GRGBJTAM6

21. DVZBAZKGF79MDJWH

22. DVZBBZS4CAH7J5RF

23. DVZBCZWRTGV6S7QC

24. DVZBDZ7XK4AXDNJW

25. DVZBEZVPSQGUHCXG

26. DVZBFZSPUAH7X8SU

27. DVZBGZRCV3QV58U8

28. DVZBHZVF7WRD6UKR

29. DVZBIZUD6MK6RMWP

30. DVZBJZ8DP3QBRCJH

31. DVZBKZ3XQTJXJUMB

32. DVZBLZBGAESUW9JQ

33. DVZBMZ6PV5QCV9J5

34. DVZBNZJHGCEPTT3M

35. DVZBOZFFVX7PXR4C

36. DVZBPZ95HHJ4RCER

37. DVZBQZ7QDK4F8UXW

38. DVZBRZSJP85PG8JU

39. DVZBVZPCSQJDNJEP

40. DVZBTZVAMNPTKC9F

41. DVZBUZMMG5NHV85T

42. DVZCAZDWKWX78DMH

43. DVZCBZW5JT8F3VX6

44. DVZCCZFAARCTCUJH

45. DVZCDZUFRM9BS54C

46. DVZCEZAXNWN4A7CQ

47. DVZCFZFBWRPJ5S9D

48. DVZCGZD8KDK9RBJB

49. DVZCHZPDFC7A536A

50. DVZCIZE37CHUFJJ9

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor