Strap in for Today's Drop - BGMI Redeem Codes Now Live for 6th August
By ANI | Updated: August 6, 2025 14:19 IST2025-08-06T14:13:59+5:302025-08-06T14:19:50+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: KRAFTON India has released a fresh set of redeem codes for its ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 6: KRAFTON India has released a fresh set of redeem codes for its popular online game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Today's drop includes the Secret Legacy Backpack, a limited-time cosmetic reward designed to enhance in-game style. With only 10 redemptions per code, players are advised to act fast to claim their reward.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. DVZBZU6JT5P4Q7XR
2. DVZCZ4GHFN74X7KF
3. DVZDZ64UKN6RSXKJ
4. DVZEZWQAP7H79P56
5. DVZFZJ8DAHTXDFNH
6. DVZGZB7N6UBAMMU3
7. DVZHZ3XJ6WUKQF4D
8. DVZIZNXREP6CXB8S
9. DVZJZ6SDDU5K7DWP
10. DVZKZPGA8BFRTAB4
11. DVZLZEG4C8QXGRWR
12. DVZMZ4EUKTRS4SJC
13. DVZNZ7BSRC7PK8NU
14. DVZOZMK346DPRN3U
15. DVZPZFMS34Q9HKV8
16. DVZQZFVKSJU976HG
17. DVZRZW4FGVTS5CSE
18. DVZVZPD45PUVF5QJ
19. DVZTZ8H8PA4A9PFH
20. DVZUZ65GRGBJTAM6
21. DVZBAZKGF79MDJWH
22. DVZBBZS4CAH7J5RF
23. DVZBCZWRTGV6S7QC
24. DVZBDZ7XK4AXDNJW
25. DVZBEZVPSQGUHCXG
26. DVZBFZSPUAH7X8SU
27. DVZBGZRCV3QV58U8
28. DVZBHZVF7WRD6UKR
29. DVZBIZUD6MK6RMWP
30. DVZBJZ8DP3QBRCJH
31. DVZBKZ3XQTJXJUMB
32. DVZBLZBGAESUW9JQ
33. DVZBMZ6PV5QCV9J5
34. DVZBNZJHGCEPTT3M
35. DVZBOZFFVX7PXR4C
36. DVZBPZ95HHJ4RCER
37. DVZBQZ7QDK4F8UXW
38. DVZBRZSJP85PG8JU
39. DVZBVZPCSQJDNJEP
40. DVZBTZVAMNPTKC9F
41. DVZBUZMMG5NHV85T
42. DVZCAZDWKWX78DMH
43. DVZCBZW5JT8F3VX6
44. DVZCCZFAARCTCUJH
45. DVZCDZUFRM9BS54C
46. DVZCEZAXNWN4A7CQ
47. DVZCFZFBWRPJ5S9D
48. DVZCGZD8KDK9RBJB
49. DVZCHZPDFC7A536A
50. DVZCIZE37CHUFJJ9
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app