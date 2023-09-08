Stratefix Consulting Honors Surat’s Top HR Practices with Inaugural DRISHTI SME Awards

Surat’s Finest HR Practices Honored in Prestigious Awards Ceremony and Panel Discussion

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 8: Stratefix Consulting, a leading HR and Strategy consulting firm, hosted the first-ever ‘DRISHTI SME’ HR award ceremony in the diamond city of Surat. This remarkable initiative aimed to acknowledge and celebrate companies in various categories for their outstanding HR practices, accompanied by an enlightening panel discussion featuring industry experts.

The prestigious awards ceremony unfolded at the elegant Amor Hotel on the Surat-Dumas road, graced by eminent personalities. Among those present were the Deputy Labor Commissioner of Surat, MC Kariya; Anand David, the founder of Manford; Rakesh Somani, Director of Sumicot Limited; Dr. Nirav Mandir, CHCO of Shree Ramkrishna Export Private Limited; and Rajesh Shah, former AVP of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in the Human Resources division. These distinguished figures actively participated in the insightful panel discussion that followed the awards presentation.

DRISHTI SME HR Award, conceived by Stratefix Consulting, involved an initial HR audit conducted by the firm’s HR Consulting team within the nominated companies. The awards were bestowed upon companies exemplifying the best HR practices.

Out of the impressive pool of 100 nominated companies, five emerged as recipients of the DRISHTI SME HR Award in different categories:

Best Employee Retention Award: FYNXT

Best Training and Development Program Award: GrowIt India Pvt Ltd

Best HR Policy Award: Eminent Cars Pvt Ltd

Best Reward and Recognition Award: Velox Automation Pvt Ltd.

Samarthya Group: Recognized for their exemplary efforts in HR practices.

Following the awards presentation, Anand David, founder of Manford, took the stage as the keynote speaker. His address set the tone for a thought-provoking panel discussion on a range of topics, including the “People First” philosophy, the significance of HR practices for organizations of all sizes, and strategies employed by both traditional and modern businesses to retain and nurture their human resources. The discussion also delved into how HR strategies adapt to the unique challenges faced by SMEs.

Anand David emphasized the importance of unlocking HR excellence and advocated for a shift from the traditional top-down approach to a bottom-up approach, placing people at the core of an organization’s success.

The success of the ‘DRISHTI SME’ HR award ceremony and panel discussion was made possible by the diligent efforts of Stratefix’s co-founders Mukul Goyal and Chirag Patel, business partner Anupama Sultania, Dimple Shastri, and marketing head Alok Verma. The event was also supported by associate partners, including Surat’s Corporate Connection, Creativity Events, Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd, and J. Mehta & Co.

