‘Strategic Brilliance Award Winner’ Mrs. Neelima Kurapati: Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing

New Delhi (India), December 20: Mrs. Neelima Kurapati, an accomplished digital strategist and marketer, has once again taken center stage with her recent accolade, the “Strategic Brilliance Award: Women Shaping the Future of Digital,” which has been conferred upon her at the Atal Achievement Awards 2023 on December 19, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of renowned personalities from the Indian ministry like Shri Anurag Thakur, Shri Narayana Rane, Shri Giriraj Singh, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, etc., and last but not least, renowned Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. This recognition adds another jewel to her impressive crown, already adorned with a multitude of prestigious awards and honors.

Previously, Mrs. Neelima was recognized as the Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year – 2023 in the Digital Strategist category by Business Mint in Hyderabad. Her exceptional contributions to the field of digital strategies have also earned her the title of Indian Iconic Women of the Year at the Indian Icon Awards in Bengaluru, acknowledging her excellence in advancing digital strategies.

The Global Business Achievement Awards have given her the esteemed title of Most Innovative Women Digital Strategist of the Year. This recognition underscores her pioneering efforts and innovative approach to navigating the complex digital marketing landscape. Further, she has been honored with the “Lady Behind the Digital Growth 2023” award by Business Connect, solidifying her reputation as a driving force behind digital success stories.

Mrs. Neelima Kurapati’s impact extends beyond national borders, with her being shortlisted to represent India for the International Award as Best Digital Strategist among all women strategists. This recognition emphasizes her global influence and her mark on the international stage.

She was also awarded the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspirational Award on June 23, 2023, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Further, she has achieved the “Best Digital Startup of the Year” award at the prestigious Pride of Karnataka ceremony.

Delving into her background, Mrs. Kurapati Neelima holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from JNTU Hyderabad, showcasing her strong foundation in technology. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to specialize in embedded systems and design at the MS Ramaiah School of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru. In addition, she acquired a PGDBA in Finance from Symbiosis, Pune, demonstrating her commitment to a holistic understanding of her field.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kurapatineelima-0a5ba5145/

Currently serving as the founder of Digital Market Buzz, Mrs. Neelima has leveraged her education and expertise to collaborate with numerous private and government organizations. She is also the former Vice President of Vidyardi Institution Pvt. Ltd. Notably, her tenure as the Assistant Director of Media Relations at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) showcased her ability to lead impactful marketing campaigns, expanding clients’ outreach and visibility.

In the dynamic landscape of digital marketing, Mrs. Neelima Kurapati stands out as a beacon of innovation, strategic brilliance, and excellence. Her recent accolade, the “Strategic Brilliance Award: Women Shaping the Future of Digital,” is a testament to her outstanding achievements and a harbinger of the transformative impact she continues to make in digital strategies.

As Mrs. Neelima Kurapati continues to shape the future of digital marketing, the industry eagerly anticipates her next groundbreaking endeavors, confident that she will continue to set new standards of excellence.

