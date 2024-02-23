Strategic Realignment Signals Next Phase of Growth for Zinnov, A Global Management Consulting Firm

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 23: Global management consulting firm Zinnov has organized its services into two main business units - Globalization Excellence and Technology Business Strategy. This strategic realignment will enable the 21-year-old company to streamline operations based on complementarity of work and serve its global customers across regions frictionlessly.

To lead these two restructured business units, Zinnov has elevated two of its long-time Managing Partners to the position of Presidents - Nilesh Thakker and Sidhant Rastogi.

Nilesh Thakker has been instrumental in shaping Zinnov's Globalization Excellence consulting practice, a service line that helps multinational companies establish highly productive engineering and multi-function centers in locations that are hotbeds for technology talent. Thakker and his team have helped over 100 such Global Capability Centers (GCCs), set up or scale up over the last decade. Thakker's skills lie in determining the ideal location, the ideal talent pool, and creating accessibility to this talent, so it is both de-risked and efficient; and have earned him widespread global recognition. With a storied career, having played technology and business roles in several mid and large-sized companies prior to joining Zinnov, Thakker will continue to advise Fortune 500 enterprises, mid-size technology companies on value enhancement through global expansion.

Sidhant Rastogi, a long-time Managing Partner at Zinnov, has built a reputation across India and the globe as a thought leader in how technology and tech services companies can think of business growth and transformation more efficiently, and drive productive channel partnerships and alliances, especially in digital engineering. Rastogi and his team have played a pivotal role in helping Zinnov clients build multi-billion-dollar technology businesses - both organically and inorganically. As President of Zinnov's Technology Business Strategy practice, he will focus on helping tech and tech services companies to grow faster and more profitably. Additionally, he will continue to support Zinnov's Private Equity customers across the dealmaking lifecycle - from deal sourcing, commercial due diligence, value creation, and with exit strategies.

Said Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov: "Our vision is to become a significant multi-generational global management consulting firm - one that stays committed to customer centricity, even at scale. This move is a natural step for us because it puts our customers' needs ahead of everything. And to accomplish this, we are empowering Nilesh Thakker and Sidhant Rastogi - two exceptional homegrown leaders - to drive Zinnov forward."

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Paris. Over the past 21 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value - across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

- Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.;

- Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

- Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

- Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators - in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

- Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

