STRATOMANIA 8.0 - "Think Unlimited" Unleashes Innovation at SCMHRD

New Delhi [India], February 29: The vibrant campus of Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) recently buzzed with excitement during the much-anticipated three-day event, Stratomania 8.0, sponsored by Orah Nutrichem Pvt Ltd. Organized by the Entrepreneurship and Consulting Cell, the event took place from February 22nd to 24th, revolving around the theme of "Think Unlimited."

The inaugural ceremony at the Symbiosis SIU Auditorium marked the commencement of Stratomania 8.0, featuring an esteemed lineup of dignitaries, including Director Dr. Netra Neelam and Deputy Director Dr. Rajagopal K. The release of the prestigious Consulting Casebook 2.0 set the tone for the day's events, symbolising growth and sustainability. Dr. Netra Neelam also stressed upon the importance of Management students to be Job Creators along with being Job Seekers.

The Consulting Day started with a dynamic panel discussion featuring industry stalwarts in management consulting. Pankaj Raythatha (Managing Director, Accenture), Kunal Mitra (Managing Director, PwC), Chandan Maheswari (Head of Business Development, Avati Consulting), and Gavin Remedios (Experience Design Lead, IBM Consulting, India/South Asia) deliberated on "Effective strategies for client acquisition, retention, and engagement." The evening session focused on HR Consulting, led by Shishir Swaroop, an Industry Leader from Mercer.

The second day witnessed the launch of the "AARAMBH" book, a pioneering initiative by the E-CON Cell, presenting a handbook spotlighting Alumni Entrepreneurs of SCMHRD. An Entrepreneurship Panel Discussion moderated by Dr. Tripti Dhote featured entrepreneurs from Shark Tank India. The panel, comprised entrepreneurs featured in Shark Tank India - Karan Korke (Co-Founder, Healthy Bing), Saurabh Mangrulkar (Founder and CEO, EventBeep), Prayag Jadhav (Co-Founder, Udbhav Medias), and our Alumni Vidushi Vijayvergia (Founder and CEO, ISAK Fragrances), who shared valuable insights on "From Concept to Reality: Strategies for Idea Generation and Validation". Vidushi Vijayvergia is an alumnus of SCMHRD. The introduction of E-Talk (Entrepreneur Talk) by Milind Datar, Co-founder of Canebot, added a new dimension to the event. The day concluded with an enlightening "Ethics in Business" session by Dr. Abhishek Behl, Assistant Professor from MDI Gurgaon.

The final day witnessed a culmination of talent and innovation through competitions judged by industry experts. Students from colleges across India showcased their skills and creativity in competitions such as Golden Pitch, TradeMaster Challenge (sponsored by StockGro), CaseStrat, Golden Strat, and Enigma. The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm reflected the event's success, allowing students to learn, engage, and network with industry leaders and peers. Prizes sponsored by esteemed partners added to the excitement and motivation of the participants.

In conclusion, Stratomania 8.0 emerged as a testament to the spirit of innovation and collaboration, providing a platform for students to explore the realms of consulting and entrepreneurship. As the curtains drew close on this enriching experience, the memories created and lessons learned are sure to inspire the next generation of business leaders and change-makers.

