StreamKar: Ultimate guide to setting up a live streaming studio

Live streaming is one of the many novel occupations that can earn people a fortune, once they have established their brand and carved a niche for themselves. In fact, many digital creators spread across the length and breadth of the country are using this medium to gain popularity, reach a wider audience, and generate revenue. Live streaming platforms like StreamKar have acted as enablers for such creators to reach their goals.

StreamKar has incredible influence over the desi audience globally. It is essentially an Indian-based start-up envisioned by Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and receives investments from the leading U.S.-based Android developers - Tipping Points Technology Limited. With over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and mass appeal on the iOS App Store, the app has gained massive popularity.

Importance of a live streaming studio

If live streaming is something that content creators like and want to progress in, then they must have the basic equipment. This includes a laptop, computer, or mobile phone device, a hand-held microphone or one that people can attach to their lapel, a tripod stand to hold a device steadily, and a ring light for better lighting. While setting these up on a desk is enough, many creators who aim to become influencers can create a whole studio space so that they can live stream professionally. "If monetisation is a goal, then a professional setup can help attract joint ventures with renowned influencers," suggested SharukhDongarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Melot Technologies Private Limited.

A detailed guide to setting up a live streaming studio

Rome was not built in a day. Setting up a live streaming studio will also not happen overnight. Here are some steps on how streamers can build a creative space for themselves:

- The design and spatiality set the tone for the stream. Broadcasters can include unique and decorative background ideas by introducing removable artworks like posters, shelves to display books, props to showcase fun knick-knacks or pop-culture figures, or a chroma screen, (also called a green screen) to insert a digital backdrop.

- For a good quality stream, choose the best audio and video equipment. Be it a webcam, camcorder, or DSLR that reaches a resolution of 720 pixels, 1080 pixels, or 4K and a proper microphone, creators should choose wisely as this is a one-time long-term investment.

- Professional and high-quality streams are devoid of background noise. Soundproofing a studio can prevent noise that comes from outside and reduces echo inside the studio. Installing soundproof foam panels can also help maintain the audio quality of live streams. Placing curtains over windows can prevent sound waves from travelling. Since sound coming from the surroundings can also disturb a broadcast, creators can consider installing acoustic panels on their ceilings or rugs, carpets, and foam tiles on the floor to prevent the possibility of any noise that may disrupt their broadcast.

- Lighting is an important aspect of any stream. Streamers can choose the right space and design with a lot of natural light flooding the room so that they have to depend less on artificial sources of light. Avoid overhead lighting which can make a streamer's face look dark. It can take some experimenting to see which lighting works best, but a trial-and-error process can help content creators understand live streaming as an art better.

- Using an ethernet cord is better than relying on WiFi. Set up a stable internet connection inside the studio so that the streams take place seamlessly without any buffer and that influencers are not interrupted in between. Depend on cellular data as a last resort.

- As influencers expand their fan base, they can try exploring other paraphernalia as well. A second monitor screen to see a live chat feed, headphones, and additional cables are not mandatory, but people can always consider accessorising. This can also give them a sense of professionalism.

- This entire studio set-up ultimately boils down to the right live-streaming platform that creators use.

"If content creators want to climb the ladder of success, then setting up a studio is the first step towards achieving their goals," said Sharukh. With streaming available in many languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), with the opportunity of getting and giving gifts to fellow streamers, participating in fun games and chats, and showcasing one's talent with robust safety and security, rest assured, StreamKar as a live streaming platform will not disappoint.

