Streax Professional Strengthens Skill Development in Beauty & Wellness Through Knowledge Partnership with Krishnashray Gurukul

Govardhan, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9: Streax Professional, the professional division of Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd. (HRIPL), reinforced its commitment to empowering India's future beauty professionals through an expanded Knowledge Partnership with Krishnashray Gurukul SEDI (Skill Enterprise Development Institute). The association was further strengthened during the two-day visit of Mrs Rochelle Chhabra, Head Streax Professional, on 1st and 2nd December 2025.

The visit marked the inauguration of the newly established Assistant Beauty Therapist (ABT) Lab, developed under the technical guidance of Streax Professional. Designed to mirror real-world salon environments, the lab will enhance hands-on learning and ensure industry-ready skills for all trainees. Rochelle toured the facility, appreciated the detailed setup, and provided valuable input to enhance the practical training infrastructure.

During her interaction with trainees and alumni, she discussed the services they provide, the clients they serve, and the challenges they face. She addressed queries on products, techniques, and new trends in hair and skin. Rochelle highlighted that "At Streax Professional, we believe skill is the foundation of confidence, independence, and lifelong opportunity. Our partnership with Krishnashray Gurukul is not just about technical educationit is about unlocking careers, shaping futures, and giving young women the chance to thrive in an industry that is evolving every day. The passion and determination I witnessed among the trainees truly reaffirm our belief in the power of skill development."

As a special announcement, Rochelle shared that the top performers from every batch will receive an exclusive 3-day specialised training program at Streax Professional Academies in Delhi or Mumbai. She further outlined that a formal MoU will be signed to reinforce the Knowledge Partnership & discussed long-term initiatives to strengthen skill development at Krishnashray Gurukul.

Krishnashray Foundation Representatives expressed their appreciation, saying, "We are honored to have Streax Professional as our Knowledge Partner. Mrs. Rochelle Chhabra's visit brought immense inspiration to both students and faculty. Her strategic guidance and the initiatives announced will significantly elevate the quality of training and expand career opportunities for our trainees. This partnership strengthens our mission of enabling dignified livelihoods through skill and self-reliance."

Nestled in the once-quiet village of Jatipura in Govardhan Tehsil, Mathura, Krishnashray Gurukul SEDI began its journey as a Silai Sewing School in collaboration with USHA, with a mission to empower women and children through skill-based learning. What started as a small initiative for the local community gradually expanded its impact, today reaching beneficiaries across nearly a 60 km radius.

To broaden opportunities for youth, the Gurukul partnered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) to introduce accounting and Tally programs, enabling young individuals to enter the workforce with practical, industry-ready skills.

As the scale and ambition of the institute grew, Krishnashray Gurukul joined hands with the Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF) in June 2019 to establish a professionally run, structured skill development ecosystem. ACF brings decades of expertise, operating 33 skill training institutes across India and having trained more than 40,000 candidates in various tradesof which an impressive 75-80% are gainfully employed.

Today, Krishnashray Gurukul SEDI stands as a committed centre for livelihood development, creating meaningful pathways for education, employment, and self-reliance in the region.

Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specializing in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organization backed by private equity and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honored with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.

