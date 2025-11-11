String Metaverse Ltd Reports 213.49% Revenue and 229.12% Profit Surge in Q2 FY26 Results

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META), India's first publicly listed Web3 infrastructure and gaming company, announced stellar financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, marking a period of exceptional growth, operational scalability, and ecosystem expansion.

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Q2 FY26 vs Q2 FY25 Revenue: ₹233.27 Cr, up 165.41% QoQ from ₹87.89 Cr

Q2 FY26 vs Q2 FY25 EBITDA: ₹25.83 Cr, up 223.00% QoQ from ₹8.00 Cr

Q2 FY26 vs Q2 FY25 PAT: ₹21.64 Cr, up 220.59% QoQ from ₹6.75 Crp

Q2 FY26 Cash EBIT: ₹25.83 Cr, demonstrating strong operational liquidity

H1 FY26 vs H1 FY25

H1 FY26 vs H1 FY25 Revenue: ₹432.34 Cr, up 213.49% YoY from ₹137.91 Cr

H1 FY26 vs H1 FY25 EBITDA: ₹47.66 Cr, up 225.99% YoY from ₹14.62 Cr

H1 FY26 vs H1 FY25 PAT: ₹39.93 Cr, up 229.18% YoY from ₹12.13 Cr

H1 FY26 vs H1 FY25 Cash EBIT: ₹47.65 Cr, up 226.20% YoY, indicating improved liquidity and efficiency

EBITDA Margin: Expanded from 2.48% to 7.50%

Operational Highlights

Gaming Ecosystem Growth

The active user base expanded from 4 million to 4.7 million (+17.5% QoQ), driven by successful launches of IdleMine 3.0, String Drive, String Tetris, and Rabbit 9x.

Token Ecosystem Expansion

The $IDLE Token, now fully integrated across all String platforms, recorded $50M+ in trading volume and processed 1 million+ on-chain transactions in Q2 alone.

DeFi & Infrastructure Performance

Deployed Solana validation nodes, processing over $80M+ in DeFi transaction volume.

String Fintech HK Ltd achieved $920M+ in perpetual transaction volume across Deribit and Binance.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Infrastructure

Established advanced colocation servers at LD-4 (Deribit), TY-4 (Binance), and TY-4 (Hyperliquid) powering real-time trading, ultra-low latency execution, and high-frequency strategies across String's global network.

Management Commentary

Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director of String Metaverse Ltd, said:

"Q2 FY26 marks the strongest quarter in our company's history. Our integrated ecosystem spanning gaming, DeFi, and high-performance computing continues to scale exponentially. The combination of community engagement, token integration, and infrastructure depth positions String Metaverse as the operating system of the Internet Financial System."

He added: "Our growth is not just financial; it's structural. With the $IDLE token now becoming the default settlement layer across our gaming platforms, and with validation nodes and HFT servers live in three global hubs, we are redefining how digital assets and financial infrastructure merge."

About String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META)

String Metaverse Ltd is a global Web3 infrastructure and gaming powerhouse, building the Internet Financial System OS connecting blockchain, gaming, AI, and high-frequency trading ecosystems. Through subsidiaries in Hong Kong, UAE, India, Singapore, and Canada, the company powers scalable digital economies with programmable money rails, validation nodes, and DeFi liquidity networks.

For more information: www.stringmetaverse.com

Media Contact: cs@stringmetaverse.com

