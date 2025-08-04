India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META | 534535), India's pioneering publicly listed Web3 infrastructure company, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY26. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹199.14 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹18.29 crore, reflecting its rapidly scaling global operations and strong performance across digital infrastructure verticals.

* Q1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Revenue: ₹199.14 Crore (Q1 FY26)

Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹18.29 Crore

PAT Margin: 9.19%

Operating EBITDA: ₹21.83 Crore

* YoY Growth (vs Q1 FY25):

Revenue: +298%

Net Profit: +240%

"This quarter demonstrates the strength of our diversified revenue streams and scalable technology platforms," said the management. "Our focus on infrastructure-first deployment is translating into profitable growth and global reach."

* Business Drivers & Strategic Execution

Blockchain Node Infrastructure: Activation of Solana and Hyperliquid validator nodes through String DePIN & AI Ltd in Ras Al Khaimah contributed to predictable, protocol-based revenues.

Fintech Expansion: The company's newly acquired Canada MSB license allows issuance of crypto-linked virtual debit cards in over 100 countries, in collaboration with Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay.

Web3 Gaming & Monetization: Increasing user engagement in String's Web3 ecosystem drove digital asset monetization through in-app activity and ad-based revenue, supported by the launch of its Singapore-based RTB Ad Exchange.

* Leadership Commentary

"Our Q1 FY26 results mark a significant inflection point for String Metaverse," said Santosh A, Director at String Metaverse Ltd.

"This performance reinforces our belief that decentralized financial infrastructure, programmable payments, and on-chain data monetization will define the next decade. We are building at the convergence of these shifts with operational velocity and global scale."

About String Metaverse Ltd

String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META) is India's first listed Web3 infrastructure and gaming company, powering the foundational architecture of the Internet Financial System. The company operates globally across:

Blockchain validation nodes (Solana)

Fintech platforms for global crypto payments and digital card issuance

Web3 real-time bidding (RTB) for gaming and attention monetization

HFT and liquidity engine powering DeFi and centralized markets

String's operations span India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Toronto, and Ras Al Khaimah, serving millions of users and enterprises across the decentralized financial landscape.

* Media & Investor Relations

* cs@stringmetaverse.com

* www.stringmetaverse.com

