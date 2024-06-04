'Strong AI policy enabling adoption, skill development & innovation must be area of focus'

New Delhi, June 4 As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and other AI skills become more common in all use cases such as education, the workplace, research and development, and others, experts on Tuesday said that a strong AI policy enabling adoption, skill development and innovation must be an area of focus.

Jaideep Kewalramani, COO & Head of Employability Business, TeamLease Edtech, told IANS that the new government should make it a priority to capitalise on the trifecta of "demographic, digital and AI dividend to forge unprecedented growth".

"India will probably be the only nation to become developed in the age of digital and AI," he added.

As per the International Trade Administration, the AI market in India is projected to reach $8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 40 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

According to Ajay Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO, of HRTech startup Erekrut, the sector has seen a "huge boom not just in the AI but the machine learning blockchain and how it is helping the HR operations".

He further mentioned that India's past five years have made a very solid foundation and next upcoming years are even seeing greater promises, not just in the HR tech industry "but all the other sectors and industries coming soon".

