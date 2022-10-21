Strumming October beats with Bose

October has always been a special and lucky month for Bose and also for their customers. This year, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, Bose reached out to the Lotus Panache and Botnia Central Park RWAs in Noida, giving residents a flavour of the brand. Two events were organized which saw the Bose and Soundscape logos used as a backdrop. Products were displayed which gave residents a hands-on experience of Bose. Parallelly, on October 15, 2022, residents of Prestige Lakeside Habitat in Bengaluru also experienced a similar RWA outreach.

Bose is the perfect destination for all sound connoisseurs this Diwali with its unique offering of a FLAT 10 per cent discount on Bose Sound Bar 900 and 10 per cent instant cashback on Debit/Credit Card EMI transactions. These irresistible offers are on till October 28.

Another Bose product that deserves mention is the Carmine Red (limited edition colour) Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Speaker. The new colour adds a bold element to the rich audio quality, Bose's USP. The speaker is waterproof and dust-proof, enhancing its ability to handle any rough weather conditions. Furthermore, its Position IQ technology adjusts to the speaker's orientation for optimized sound. It goes without saying that the new Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect musical sidekick.

According to Neha Jindal, Head of Marketing, Ample, "Customer experience and delight are at the core of both Ample and Bose's philosophies. We plan to curate more such events and offers that will help Bose become accessible to customers and enable them to experience music- clear and unadulterated. After all, Bose's success is Ample's success."

Ample has over 25 years of experience in the technology and retail segment. Other than Bose, which has 28 stores across 15 cities in India's urban landscape, Ample has partnered with top global brands like Apple, Under Armour and Asics. Soundscape is a Bose Premium Partner operated by Ample Retail. Showcasing the entire Bose product line with a personal touch, Soundscape is your local Bose expert.

