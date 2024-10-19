Students from 11 states participate in ITU-WTSA robotics challenge

New Delhi, Oct 19 Student from 11 states participated in the robotics challenge at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA 2024) to create innovative technology solutions for addressing disasters.

At least 120 teams had applied and out of which, 51 were selected to present their robotics solutions at the ‘Robotics for Good Youth Challenge’ in the national capital.

The theme for the competition was disaster management and the winners of the junior and senior categories will go to Geneva in July next year to compete internationally, said the Ministry of Communications.

The ‘Robotics for Good Youth Challenge’ is a national event that was held as part of ‘AI for Good Impact India’, and is a qualifying tournament for the Grand Finale in Geneva during the ‘AI for Good Global Summit 2025’.

Young innovators demonstrated their skills in robotics and coding at the event.

The competition aims to foster inclusivity in learning robotics and coding for all students, design, build and programme robots to complete missions aligned with sustainable goals and encourage teamwork, problem-solving, and sustainable practices.

The first challenge for the participants was to build a robotics system that saves the lives of earthquake victims. A simulation was run to mimic a real earthquake where the robots were programmed to save lives and deliver the victims to shelters and hospitals.

The winners in the senior category were Team “AI Pioneers” from Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and the junior category award went to Team “Rescue Rangers” from Sant Atulanand Convent School at Koirajpur in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The event aims to showcase of practical solutions in robotics to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor