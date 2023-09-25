Students of Delhi Public School Nashik celebrate Ganpati Festival innovatively

ThePRTree

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Delhi Public School (DPS) Nashik, known for its commitment towards nurturing Indian culture and values, is celebrating Ganpati Festival in a novel manner this year. Students have created Ganpati idols and decor on the theme of United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as they are promoting millets as part of the International Year of Millets campaign by Government of India.

This year's celebrations are notable for its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a comprehensive set of 17 global objectives. These are aimed to tackle vital issues such as poverty eradication, food security, education access, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, job creation, innovation, reducing inequalities, sustainable urban development, responsible consumption, climate action, biodiversity conservation, peace promotion, and institutional strengthening.

Siddharth Rajgarhia, Director of Delhi Public School Nashik, Hinjawadi, Varanasi, and Lava Nagpur, expressed his concept for this celebration, and said, “At our school, the core belief centers on empowering our students as the architects of a brighter and more sustainable future. Our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence in education, instilling values, and fostering global citizenship serves as our guiding principle in nurturing responsible leaders poised to make a positive impact on the world. We use such occasions to expose our students to not only be creative in their thought processes but also use current affairs to sensitise them on global matters. Such initiatives create awareness of unlimited possibilities and help cultivate successful mindsets.”

Furthermore, he continued, "The Ganpati Festival, historically significant for uniting the masses during the nationalist movement led by Lokmanya Tilak, holds a special place at DPS Nashik. It serves as a unifying celebration, bringing together students, teachers, and parents to honor Lord Ganesha's presence. This year, we proudly highlight the commitment of our DPS Nashik students, who have dedicated themselves to crafting eco-friendly Ganesha idols using Shadu Mati, a material that easily dissolves in water. This symbolizes their unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Additionally, to underscore the significance of each Sustainable Development Goal, our students have created 17 distinct Ganesha representations, each representing one of these global objectives."

The initiative's primary objective is to raise awareness within the community about their pivotal role in achieving these critical goals, with a particular focus on responsible consumption, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. DPS Nashik firmly advocates for "Partnerships for the Goals," encouraging every dipsite to actively contribute to a better world, both today and tomorrow.

Furthermore, this year's celebrations seamlessly incorporated the endorsement of millets, these hearty and nutritious grains renowned for their outstanding health advantages, in alignment with the Government of India's International Year of Millets campaign. By embracing millets within the festival, DPS Nashik seeks to foster a healthier way of life among its students and the wider community. The approach undertaken by DPS Nashik for the Ganpati Festival exemplifies how cultural and spiritual traditions can harmoniously merge with principles of sustainable development, promoting comprehensive well-being encompassing social, economic, and environmental dimensions.

Delhi Public School holds a distinguished reputation for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, boasting an impressive legacy of 75 years that stands as a testament to its rich heritage. The DPS Family, with a transcontinental identity, represents more than just institutions; it is a network of values, systems, and relationships. Over the past decade, DPS Nashik has firmly established itself as a beacon of progressive education that nurtures the complete development of children—socially, emotionally, spiritually, cognitively, and physically. At DPS Nashik, the dedicated faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and a diverse range of co-curricular activities collectively create an enriching environment where students are inspired to learn, explore, innovate, and evolve. In a secure and nurturing environment, the school endeavours to shape responsible global citizens with strong character and a successful mindset, to create a positive impact on society and make the world a better place to live.

