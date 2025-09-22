Studio 145 Is All Set To Redefine Luxury For North India’s Largest Luxury Banquet At Ambience Island, Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana), [India], September 22: Studio 145, renowned for its cutting-edge design approach, is all set to craft one of North India's most iconic event destinations, Raffles in Udman Square. Commissioned by FNP (Ferns N Petals), the upcoming 60,000 sq. ft. banquet venue at Ambience Island, Gurugram, will stand as a benchmark in scale, innovation, and luxury.

This Convention Island at Ambience Island is a unique facility for all kinds of social and corporate celebrations, with organizations of five different venues, each venue has its own design language and thought process. All five venues have gone through a year of hard work.

As the creative force behind the project, Studio 145 is designing an environment where architectural brilliance meets experiential hospitality.

With a capacity to host 1500 to 2000 guests, the banquet will be the largest and most luxurious venue in North India, reflecting Studio 145's expertise in transforming vast spaces into immersive, elegant, and functional environments.

The design ethos emphasizes fluid spatial flow, high ceilings, bespoke aesthetics, and functional versatility, ensuring that the space can adapt seamlessly to weddings, corporate events, exhibitions, and large-scale celebrations.

From material selection to lighting concepts, every element is being carefully crafted to elevate the guest experience. The design highlights a balance of luxury and utility, merging modern design principles with timeless elegance.

Expansive indoor layouts, complemented by innovative zoning, promise to create immersive experiences without compromising comfort or intimacy.

“Raffles by Udman is more than a banquet; it is a benchmark in experiential space-making. Our vision is to create a venue that is not just used but remembered, an icon in the Indian events industry,” said Mr. Faisal Shareef Khan, founder of Studio 145.

Now, the crowning glory of the whole Island Raffles is about to unfold. Studio 145 and FNP (Ferns & Petals) are coming up with more such projects, and this partnership will deliver exceptional design and leisure in the hospitality sector.

With this project, Studio 145 continues to strengthen its leadership in the space design segment, while also pushing the boundaries of designing for scale, luxury, and impact.

