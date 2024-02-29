Studio Rajsi is Opening Its New Branch At Mayapuri, Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 29: Studio Rajsi shines as a success story that began seven years ago. Started with a simple goal of redefining quality standards for Hotelware & Barware Products, Studio Rajsi has become a respected name in the HORECA industry, known for its unwavering commitment to excellence.

Founded by Yogesh Arora with seven years of experience in the field, Studio Rajsi has consistently reached milestones that show their dedication to being the best. What makes Studio Rajsi special is its link to Rajsi Metal (Studio Rajsi's Parent Company), ensuring that its products are of the best quality, especially in Barware, Hotelware, Restaurant & Catering.

The heartwarming story behind Studio Rajsi adds a unique touch. The Founder's mother, Late Chanderkanta, serves as the inspiration behind the brand. Even after her passing, her values guide the brand, and the team at Studio Rajsi treats her like a guiding force.

Studio Rajsi has 3 Branches, 2 branches at Bikaner, Rajasthan, and 3rd Branch at Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Looking forward, Studio Rajsi is set to open its 4th new branch at Mayapuri, Delhi marking not just growth but a commitment to constant improvement. With plans to open a new branch every year, Studio Rajsi aims to make a lasting impact.

Studio Rajsi caters to the needs of hotels, restaurants, and Catering Businesses (HoReCa). Their expertise in these areas, including banquets, shows their adaptability and dedication to making clients happy.

As a brand that values quality, Studio Rajsi stays updated with the latest trends, offering timely deliveries of trending products. Their dedication to staying ahead in the industry shows their commitment to providing the best services.

Studio Rajsi is one of the leading suppliers and manufacturers of Barware, Catering, Decoration Items & Tableware Products. They have a wide range of products from Bartool Kits, Glasses, Chafing Dishes, Bone China Crockery & Decorative Items for hotels, restaurants, bars & cafeteria.

