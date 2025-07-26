Studio to Stage: The Parth Bharat Thakkar Soundscape

New Delhi [India], July 26: In the world of Indian music where competition is relentless and the soundscape ever-evolving, Parth Thakkar stands out—not just as a composer or singer, but as someone music chose. Before fame, before film credits, there was a boy who could spend hours—entire days—at the keyboard, exploring melodies and sounds. It wasn't a career decision; it was a calling.

Parth’s debut track Majha Ni Life in 2009 marked the beginning of his professional journey, but his musical soul was shaped long before that. Over the years, he's collaborated with an eclectic mix of music directors, composers, singers, and artists, building not just a network but a close-knit family in Mumbai. “Everyone comes from different cities,” he shares, “but we grow together here.”

His journey, however, hasn't been without its share of highs and lows. The music industry demands consistency without guarantees—there's no fixed 9-to-6, no stable pay check. “You have to be relevant,” he says. “Everyone gives opinions about your music, and now with social media, jo dikhta hai wahi bikta hai. You must put yourself out there, be visible, be excellent.”

Through it all, Parth has remained patient and persistent. Every comeback has been stronger, every pause temporary. And now, he’s back again with a slate of new releases that span both films and independent music.

His upcoming work includes the soundtrack for the film Maharani, with its title song already out. Another track from the same film—Mumbaiya Gujarati—is a vibrant number featuring Parth himself alongside digital star Viraj Ghelani. A soothing lullaby from the same album adds contrast, highlighting Parth's versatility. He's also contributed to the film Misri, with voices like Sonu Nigam, Amit Trivedi, Raj Pandit, Shalmali Kholgade, Mansi, and Sangeetaben Labadiya bringing his compositions to life.

And he's not stopping there. This year will see multiple singles, a Navratri special, and a series of live performances—including public shows across eight or more days in Ahmedabad at different venues, where he will perform with his full band.

Despite his evolving role as a singer, Parth identifies as a composer first. “There were times directors or popular voices insisted I sing certain tracks to retain the feel. That's how I started singing,” he reflects.

For Parth, every song is like giving birth—an emotional creation where he becomes the parent. “If you enjoy the process, the audience will feel it too,” he says. And if there’s one thing that has made this demanding journey possible, it’s the unwavering support of family—his parents, his wife, and everyone who believed in his dream. With a partner who's not just a lyricist but someone who intuitively understands his music and writes for him, Parth has a rare synergy both personally and professionally.

His story is not just about music; it’s about belief, resilience, and staying true to what calls you—even when it doesn't promise an easy road.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor